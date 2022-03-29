Why Sri Lanka Is in Terrible Crises With No Fuel, No Electricity, No Medicines And People Dying

Once one of the most prosperous in South Asia, Sri Lanka’s economy has gone bankrupted. Here is why and if there is still a ray of hope.

Highlights-

India lends an aid of $1.4 billion to Sri Lanka apart from $1 billion credit line declared for the nation in March.

Country’s forex reserve hit 70% low since 2020.

Citizens run out of all basic essential supplies- fleeing nation, erupting in protests.

Sri Lanka has run out of fuel, electricity, medicines, even food. Schools have canceled examinations and major new outlets of the country have shut down publication because the country has run out of paper too. The economy of the island nation has hit the rock bottom and there is no saving grace in sight for its people. Citizens are fleeing country, taking refuge in surrounding nations because there is nothing left in the nation.

Just spoke to a friend in Sri Lanka.There is no gas/fuel, 10 hour power outage every day in Colombo. She mostly eats frozen bread, uses the hot plate occasionally. This is an upper-middle class woman. The plight of the poor is unimaginable. Why no global outrage over this? — Kamalika Banerjee (@kamalikasonai) March 27, 2022

In conversation with TOI, a native of Sri Lanka said, “can’t even afford headache in Lanka. There is no medicine.”

How did the economy of Sri Lanka come down to this? Where did President Gotabaya Rajapaksa went wrong? And is there any hope left for the country that has run out of everything? Let us find out.

What led to the crash of Sri Lanka’s economy?

The economic crisis of the island nation is no sudden catastrophe. Sri Lanka has been living under a looming financial breakdown for years now. However, the condition was significantly distressed during the COVID-19 led pandemic.

In Nov 2021, the foreign exchange reserve of the country plummeted to mere $1.6 billion. To set the context how worrisome the figure is, India’s foreign exchange reserve is $619.678 billion while China has $3.25 trillion in forex reserves.

Between 2004 and 2021, Sri Lanka’s average forex reserve has amounted to $5 billion.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the major reason behind nation’s forex crisis. Sri Lanka’s economy is heavily dependant on tourism. The industry is also their major source of foreign exchange. However, since 2020, tourism was also the industry that suffered worst due to global lockdown and pandemic.

Massive protests exploding across Sri Lanka right now, as food & fuel shortages bring thousands back out onto the streets. All over the world ppl are discovering their power, as capitalism continues to crack. Solidarity comrades: we be many – they be few. pic.twitter.com/JwBou8afxy — GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) March 25, 2022

Why is foreign exchange reserve so important?

This foreign exchange reserve is used to import goods and services in a nation. No nation is entirely independent and global trade is the backbone to keep regimes functional through the supply of essentials.

However, Sri Lanka’s forex reserve is next to negligible due to which, the nation is not able to import event the most essential supplies like paper. The country has run out of almost everything and citizens are either erupting in protests or fleeing the nation.

Consequently, Sri Lankan rupee too is facing major devaluation in years.

Mountain of debts for Sri Lankan economy

According to IMF’s report in early March, Sri Lanka is under $51 billion worth of sovereign debt. And given the current circumstances, it is impossible for the country to repay the amount.

In 2019, the public debt of the island nation rose to 94% of its overall GDP. The matters got even worse in 2021 with percentage reaching a damning 119%. As of 2022, the total debt obligations of the country amount to $7 billion.

Rome was not built in a day

It is naive to imagine that only COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical events have resulted in Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. The situation was cooking like a slow broth since decades.

What the people of Sri Lanka are facing today is result of poor policy decision by governments over 15 years. Most of the forex reserve of the country was not the result of tourism or trade. In fact, the country’s major source of foreign exchange reserve has been borrowing.

This, paired with poor policy decisions like tax-cuts in 2019 that led plummeted the revenue of the nation, all contributed to the debacle.

COVID-19 pandemic was not the only hit to the tourism in the nation. In 2017, Easter bombing took a major plunge on the tourism in Sri Lanka.

The matters in the country now are so grave that to save whatever is left in the forex reserve, the government imposed strict import restrictions. This has, in turn, shoot the inflation rate to around 15-16%. The prices for everything have gone up during the time when people don’t even have basic essentials like food.

So what is the plan of Sri Lankan government to mitigate the crisis?

IMF has suggested multiple ways to at least keep the nation’s economy floating, if not return back on track. However, the government of Sri Lanka is also churning out ways to make matters better.

To begin with, the government is looking forward to government-to-government loans and currency swapping. They are also considering selling public assets that are least used along with selling export surrender requirements.

Export surrender requirements is basically government’s strategy of collecting the foreign currency earned by exporters in return for the local currency. This foreign currency accumulated is later distributed to the merchants to import good and services so as to increase the influx of foreign exchange.

The IMF, however, is not very sure about government’s remedies. In a statement, the institution said, “the authorities have presented plans to tackle the crisis but these are unlikely to put the economy back on a stable and sustainable path.”