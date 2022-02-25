Spider-Man To Tick, Tick, BOOM: The Year Of Andrew Garfield

Be it as Peter Parker or Jonathan Larson, Andrew Garfield has forged himself as one of the best actors of his generation.

The year 2021 was certainly the year of Andrew Garfield. Both commercial and critical successes have really turned the present times into the best era of Garfield’s career to date. Garfield got his first Oscar nomination in 2016 for Mel Gibson directorial Hacksaw Ridge. He played the role of combat medic Desmond Doss who received the Medal of Honor for his services without having even carried a gun, much less fire a shot, in the Battle of Okinawa.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tick, Tick… Boom, Andrew Garfield has been on a roll the past year. In this piece, we have a brief glimpse at his achievements, and more.

Watch: Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens Perform ‘Therapy’ | tick, tick…BOOM! | Netflix

Andrew Garfield’s next Oscar nomination is 2021’s Tick, Tick… Boom which has perhaps his career-best performance. Garfield plays Jonathan Larson, the famed playwright who passed away right before the first preview of his musical Rent on Broadway. Rent would go on to become one of the most influential works in Broadway history. He also received the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical for Tick, Tick… Boom.

Garfield as Spider-Man

While his dramatic works have garnered him a lot of appraisals, his return as Spider-Man is what Marvel fans cannot have enough of. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth-highest grossing movie ever with $1.8 billion. What began as a rumor turned out to be a dream come true for millions of Spider-Man fans around the globe. Andrew Garfield returned as the Amazing Spider-Man after his last appearance as the web-crawler in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he initially thought returning for #SpiderManNoWayHome was a "stupid" idea: "It was a really, really scary thing to attempt…" Full quote: https://t.co/mRDOFAfMOX pic.twitter.com/ExkWg4oqXQ — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 18, 2022

While we all would love for him to return as Spider-Man, something that is being rumored in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, it is still a long way to go. Sony is already prepping its Spider-Man villains via Morbius, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, and perhaps even Scorpion (Mac Gargon in Spider-Man: Homecoming post). And there are more on the way i.e. Madame Web and Spider-Woman. It is also important to mention here that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is now trending. The same movie was scrapped by Sony before sending Spider-Man off to the MCU. Presently, it will make sense if Sony decides to make the third Amazing Spider-Man film featuring the Sinister Six (which was the original plan.) With Garfield showing his interest in playing the web-slinger again, does Sony have any reason to not greenlight it?

While we bask in the glory of Garfield’s return as Spider-Man and the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, his priority, as he has mentioned in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, is “artistic freedom.”

What’s Next for Andrew Garfield?

As for his upcoming projects, Andrew Garfield is set to star in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’, a miniseries based on a 2003 book of the same name. In this, he will play an LDS elder. He will also star in BBC’s remake of the 1980’s serial ‘Brideshead Revisited’ as Charles Ryder. As for movies, there isn’t any news of him joining any new movie production. Hopefully, we will get to see more of him on the big screen soon.

Stop the clock! ⏰ Academy Award® nominee Andrew Garfield is THE moment. 💥 pic.twitter.com/OqWLx0MaG8 — ticktickboom (@ticktickboom) February 20, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing exclusively in theaters while Tick, Tick… Boom is streaming on Netflix.