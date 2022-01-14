Spider-Man Has Entered The Oscar Race With A Push From Marvel

No matter how renowned or fans’ favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe is, it has not done any wonders with the Academy Awards yet. The hopes of MCU fans are at an all-time high and they are looking forward to MCU bagging an Oscar in some major category in 2022. And it’s not only fans but the studios as well. Amid the prevailing Oscar bias towards the superhero genre, the studios have taken it upon themselves to push their movies for Academy’s consideration.

Marvel is pushing 'Eternals,' 'Black Widow,' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' for Best Picture consideration, among other nomination categories. https://t.co/vrIxwWbGA2 — Collider (@Collider) January 8, 2022

2021 was Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest year

The year 2021 was undoubtedly the biggest year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The entire year was packed with several Marvel TV series and movies. The year ended with breaking several box office records.

Marvel and Sony’s joint adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home not only made box-office history but did HUGE fan service. It has undeniably left a mark on the fan psyche by bringing together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in one frame. As well as the movie changed the game for franchise movies and how movies are made.

So, no doubt Disney is pushing Marvel’s 2021 slate Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals for the Oscars. While the campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home is being solely handled by Sony. After all the only reason Spider-Man appears in Marvel movies is the deal between Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony.

The #SpiderManNoWayHome awards campaign has kicked off!



Sony/Marvel is pushing the film for all categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/oJ9NEj1gmm — Spideys News (SPOILERS) (@spideysnews) January 3, 2022

Marvel Studios have produced 27 movies since 2007. Sadly, out of the 27 movies only 3 of them have been able to bag the Oscars, and that too is in no major category. There have never been any nominations for acting categories, only Black Panther has got an Oscar in the Best Picture category.

Oscars are not for Comic-Book movies

If seen in a bigger frame, Oscars have never been good to Comic-Book movies. There are hardly any movies from the Comics that have come out of Oscars with flying colours, especially in the acting category. The only stars that have made the impossible possible are Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, for playing their respective iteration of the signature Batman villain, Joker.

Joker (2019)



11 Oscar nominations

2 wins

The highest grossing R rated movie of all time

The only R rated film to gross over 1 billion

31st highest grossing film of all time

147 total nominations with 98 wins

The best CBM of all time pic.twitter.com/KgfyNe3JnV — Daveyson ™️ (@king_koddy) January 4, 2022

This time it is a little different, Disney, Sony, and Marvel Studios are more determined than ever to get their movie or movies nominated for the 2022 Oscars. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been all over fans’ heads since its release. It won’t be wrong to say that it is the Spider-Man that brought spectators back to the theatres in the post-covid era.

Disney has got its collection to push for Oscars

Eternals which faced a huge backlash on social media is now being campaigned by Disney for Oscars. The movie is being pushed for several big categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Cinematography.

Eternals had an extremely strong cast with some of the most renowned faces of Hollywood. And, not just the movie cast, it had a huge director, Chloe Zhao. The previous movie of Chloe Zhao, Nomadland won the Best Picture Award last year. No doubt, Disney is pushing Zhao’s name in the Best Director category.

Marvel Studios has started campaigning #Eternals in all categories for the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/74cGmjGg6w — Eternals News (@UPDATESETERNALS) January 6, 2022

Marvel’s competition and nominations for Oscar’s Best Picture category don’t stop with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals, Disney is pushing the name of Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios is now campaigning #ShangChi for the Oscars, submitting the film in 14 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Simu Liu). pic.twitter.com/3XMZEXPip1 — Shang-Chi News (@ShangChiNews) January 6, 2022

It will be great to see if any of the MCU movies finally win an Oscar in some major categories. The production houses seem to be pretty sure and confident about their movies doing wonders this year at the Oscars. With the increasing popularity of Comic-Book movies, their amazing graphics, story-telling, action-packed scenes, and groundbreaking records, it will be amazing if such movies win an Oscar.