Spider-Man And Venom Crossover Movie Is Sony-Marvel’s 2022 Christmas Gift

Since its announcement, Spider-Man: No Way Home has topped the leaks chart. And the latest one says that Tom Hardy will be in it! However

The leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home seem to have no bounds. And Venom 2 further added to the excitement. The final nail on the coffin seems to be the latest rumour that is that we will see Tom Hardy’s Venom in it! However, Venom director Andy Serkis has confirmed that a Spider-Man Venom movie is in the works.

IT ALL BEGAN WITH THE MULTIVERSE

Ever since Sylvie killed Kang in Loki, Marvel has taken the multiverse to its heart. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home being the first movie to deal with the multiverse (followed by Doctor Strange 2), Marvel is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that it becomes a true multiverse explorer. Furthermore, Sony too got into the game after changing the name of its superhero franchise from Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) to Sony Spider-Man Universe. So, with Venom: Let There be Carnage still not released in parts of the globe, Sony seems to have decided to fan the excitement of the fans in its own way. The latest example of it is Tom Hardy’s Venom will have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

WATCH: ‘VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE’ STAR TOM HARDY “ABSOLUTELY WANTS TO GET INVOLVED” IN THE MULTI-VERSE

SONY AND MARVEL

Now why we say that Sony pulled this stunt and not Marvel is because Sony owns the rights to the character Venom. So, if this rumour or leak or whatever you may call it is true, although it might just be a marketing strategy for Sony, then both the production giants are basically keeping the fans up on their feet and making the most out of it. All the chaos due to these rumours and leaks will only add to Sony’s profit.

THE VENOM 2 POST-CREDIT SCENE

Before the leak, fans were hoping to see Tobey and Andrew in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That was all we wanted. But the leak of the post-credit scene of Venom 2 upped the ante of excitement. It has Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The strategic amalgamation of the characters of Sony and Marvel will begin to take place sooner than we expected. And what better way to do it than with Spider-Man and Venom! Crossovers are happening. If you are looking for a leak, don’t spoil the fun. Rather catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage at theatres.

Andy Serkis Spill The Beans

In a recent chat with ComicBook, the director confirmed the Spider-Man Venom crossover movie is in the works. Serkis told the portal, “We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide.” Further saying,

“The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

TOM HARDY IN SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

And if the leak and Serkis’ confirmation was not enough, the latest word that is out is that Tom Hardy will have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The worlds of Marvel and Sony have been overlapping for the last few months. But this cameo will solidify the future of both Spider-Man and Venom. However, we don’t know what universe this overlapping will occur in. We have to wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home to find out what’s true.

An educated guess would be that Tom Hardy’s Venom turns up in the MCU universe since it was Doctor Strange whose spell misfired. Also from a copyright standpoint, Marvel wouldn’t let Spider-Man jump universe from MCU to Sony Spider-Man Universe just like that, right? Spider-Man has cost Marvel a lot. And it will do all it can to make sure that Spider-Man remains in the MCU.

Another guess would be that given NWH’s Christmas release we can very well expect the Spider-Man X Venom movie to be MCU-SPUMC’s 2022 Christmas gift. Undoubtedly, it will be the greatest faceoff in superhero movies history. Forget Iron-Man and Iron-Monger, Captain America and Red Skull, Thor and Hela. and Black Panther and Killmonger. And you may, if you want to, forget Avengers and Thanos. A cult-classic superhero and supervillain of epic status will go one-on-one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives at the theatres on December 17, 2021.