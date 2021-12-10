Investors Gear Up For Solice — First Of A Kind Multi-Metaverse That Will Be Grand

After the series of Ethereum-supported metaverse, investors are excited about the first ever multi-metaverse built on Solana blockchain. But what is it?

Metaverse is booming. The term that became widely known just a few months back, is already flourishing at the light speed. Two most famous metaverse of all, Decentraland and The Sandbox are soon going to face tough competition from the Solana-based startup, Solice.

After Ethereum, it is now Solana that is going to launch an interconnected metaverse named Solice. One can call it a multi-metaverse. And while Ethereum-based metaverse such as Decentraland are gaining rapid popularity, supported by Solana blockchain, Solice is first-of-a-kind metaverse that allows inter-virtual world navigation.

Solice is still under progress and has secured $4.36 million in seed-funding through three investors- Three Arrows Capital, Animoca Brands and DeFiance Capital. The soft launch of the inter-operable metaverse is scheduled for Q1 of 2022.

The Solana-based inter-operable metaverse is here- What is Solice?

Built on Solana blockchain, Solice mulit-metaverse offers its users more than access to just a virtual world and its asset. It will open the access portals between multiple metaverses for its users at a time. One can socialize, build, own, play, and monetize their experience inside Solice through their avatars.

Apart from these standard metaverse features, Solice will also introduce its users to play-to-earn games along with rewards.

The stand-alone SDK of the platform also allows the users to create their own assets and mini-games that can later be converted into NFTs.

What is Solice crypto?

Like every metaverse, Solice too comes at a cost for its users to access or own anything. Solice crypto will be the official currency of the multi-metaverse for transactions and payments.

This multi-metaverse provides unique opportunities to users to monetize the LAND they own, the in-game collectibles like other NFTs, gemstones, pets, etc. All these monetary transactions will be carried out through Solice crypto.

However, not all the Solice coins are available for investors to buy. A certain portion of these tokens have been reserved by the platform to reward users for their active participation and play-to-earn games like mentioned earlier.

If you are looking to buy Solice token, the ICO is scheduled on Dec 29, 2021 on the Solanium Launchpad. The token distribution will start later on Jan 3, 2022.

Out of the total stock of 400 million SLC tokens, only 2% are offered for sale to public which is 8,000,000. Each token is publicly priced at $0.07.

Should you buy Solice crypto?

The most straight answer to the questions is- YES. Solice metaverse has a promising future given the idea is one-of-a-kind. It has also received million dollar funding to execute plans of action.

Also, Solice token is priced at just $0.07 per token which is extremely low. The profit prospects after the launch are high and an investment amount as small as $100 can end up generating hefty returns in the future.

The price will only shoot higher and higher once the metaverse is launched and LAND sale begins in 2022.