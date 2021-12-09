Scarlett Johansson’s Secret Marvel Project Is All Women A-Force

Scarlett Johansson attended her first post-pandemic red carpet event in November, receiving the American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles, after nearly two years. She was joined by her husband, “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost, along with several former co-stars and friends, as well as her Marvel co-stars Jeremy Renner and Abbie Cornish. The event began with remarks from Jon Favreau, who has worked very closely with Johansson on MCU projects as well as his films “Chef” and “The Jungle Book.” Among other notable attendees of the event were Marvel’s president Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso.

Kevin Feige has announced a “top secret Marvel Studios project” with Scarlett Johansson set to produce but not star in.



Feige says the secret project will have nothing to do with Black Widow.



Feige began his speech with a Black Widow review, praising Johansson’s talents in the MCU as both the performer who played Natasha Romanoff for the previous decade and a “very, very clever producer.” He also highlighted her efforts as a role model for the growing network of female characters that have followed in her footsteps (name-dropping Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan). Feige described Johansson as “one of the most brilliant, varied, and adored performers of our time,” among other things.

Scarlet Johansson Marvel’s New Producer

The Marvel CEO then revealed some exciting news. “We’re already working with Scarlett on another top-secret Marvel Studios project that isn’t tied to Black Widow.” Johansson has had a remarkable turnaround with the studio and its parent corporation, Disney, since the Black Widow conflict that happened after a below-par theatrical release a few months ago. In late July, it was reported that she had filed a complaint against Disney over the manner in which Black Widow was released. Fortunately, both parties announced a settlement in late September.

It’s wonderful to learn that, despite all of the turmoil, the actress and the House of Mouse are still planning to work together. However, with so many projects already split over Marvel’s future stages, there has been a lot of conjecture about what the hidden project may be.

Given her popularity with her solo Marvel series, Black Widow, might she be returning to work on the set of another Marvel female hero?

With the Avengers largely out of the picture and the events of No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to have Multiverse-wide ramifications, there are a plethora of fascinating female superhero projects that Johansson might be working on for Marvel.

However, this writer believes there are a few notable ones.

A-Force

There was a sequence in Avengers: Endgame’s climactic fight that hinted an all-female team-up attempting to defend the infinite gauntlet. It sparked suspicion that Marvel may be working on an all-female project in the future.

Interestingly, Marvel has an all-female superhero squad called A-Force in the comics. And the team is made up of female superheroes who collaborate to preserve Earth from both internal and foreign threats. Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, America Chavez, and Kate Bishop are among those who have joined the team in the comics.

With so many female characters engaged in Marvel’s future publications, the list of potential A-Force team members is endless. If Marvel intends to use Black Widow as a model for future female superheroes, Johansson’s contributions might be vital.

Mockingbird

Mockingbird is another intriguing concept that might be ideal for Johansson. The Mockingbird project might give an intriguing perspective similar to what fans saw with Sharon Carter (Emily Vancamp) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mockingbird has the same vibe as Black Widow, but with a Captain America twist. Dr. Bobbi Morse is a highly skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent who is injected with a super-soldier serum. She’s a specialist in a variety of martial arts, as well as the ‘bo staff.’

X-Men Spinoffs

The mutants are another matter entirely. While we don’t know how Marvel wants to incorporate mutants into the MCU, a project with Scarlett Johansson would be Storm, Jean Grey, or Mystique.

All three of these characters have a long history with the X-Men team, both inside and outside of it. And when they become part of the official MCU canon, there will be a need to go into their origins, as well as how they deal with the demands of being superhero women.

Meanwhile, with rumours of a Yelena movie in the works – following Florence Pugh’s thrilling performance in Black Widow – Johansson might reprise her role as Natasha in future cameos as her sister struggles to fill her shoes.

However, unless Feige was speaking in a trademark misdirection manner, we’re unlikely to see Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff on screen again.

With so many female hero projects in the works at Marvel, it’ll be intriguing to see what projects Feige and Johansson work on together in the future.