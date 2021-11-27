Scarlett Johansson Returns To MCU But Will Not Play Black Widow After Disney Law Suit

Scarlett Johannson returning to MCU just not as Black Widow

When MCU fans had lost all their hopes and had almost made peace with the idea that Scarlett Johansson will not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that she will return, just not as Black Widow but in some other enigmatic role. Kevin Feige told the MCU fans that Scarlett Johannson would return, just not as Black Widow but in some secret role.

“As Marvel's Studios 1st & longest running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men, many named Chris, and paved the way for many other characters in MCU: Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan,” Kevin Feige. pic.twitter.com/7INhjRBA9M — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

Black Widow will never return!

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular actresses in the Hollywood industry. Though she has given numerous blockbusters, she is most praised and renowned for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agent Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow. Nearly, starring as Agent Romanoff for nearly eleven years she had finally got her standalone, Black Widow in 2021.

When Agent Romanoff died in Avengers: End Game, the fans died within. They never wanted Natasha to die such death and since then they have had the urge of seeing her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige has announced a “top secret Marvel Studios project” with Scarlett Johansson set to produce but not star in.



Feige says the secret project will have nothing to do with Black Widow.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ZUV7YcQwSR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 19, 2021

It’s not long when Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for infringement in her film contract. After the case was settled, MCU fans were all optimistic that finally, the actress would return to the MCU and similarly MCU would not let such a popular face go away. But, that didn’t seem to happen in any way possible and no such plans made it to the news.

MCU fans expected that now with the multiversal doors opening and superheroes crashing from different timelines, Black Widow might return too, but that is probably not going to happen and her death seems to be an irreplaceable loss to the Avengers and the MCU.

Scarlett Johansson will return to MCU

But, that doesn’t mean if Scarlett Johansson cannot return to MCU as Black Widow she cannot return at all. Recently, at an award function when she became the 35th star to receive American Cinematheque Award and was honoured with Beverly Hills, the president of MCU, Kevin Feige was also present there.

Kevin Feige took the opportunity to praise Scarlett Johansson for her talent and hard work. He said, “As Marvel Studios’ first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men — many named Chris — and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU: Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan, just to name but a few.”

Kevin Feige didn’t stop there and gave MCU fans and Scarlett fans exactly what they wanted. He made sure that the fans know that they should not lose hope and Johannson will return to the MCU, though not as Black Widow.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black-Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,”

One actress multiple characters

Now, when the possibility of Scarlett Johannson returning as Black Widow is no more in the room, it is obvious that the new project will not be a prequel or sequel of any already existing Marvel franchise.

Kevin Feige confirms from the stage another project with Scarlett. “We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer. Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time.” pic.twitter.com/5dKQeR0Lr5 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

The silver lining here is with the multiverse opening its vast doors, there are tons of characters that Scarlet can take up. With the news of Scarlett Johannson coming back to MCU, and all the sparse information that the fans have they have started speculating what role she can take up. No matter how their speculations turn out to be, they are really elated by the fact that the actress will be returning.

There are people who are fishy about the same actress playing multiple roles in a Cinematic Universe a good option, but certainly, everybody knows that Scarlett Johannson and MCU will be able to pull it off and fans will vibe with the role as they did with Scarlett’s Black Widow.