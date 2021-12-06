Scarlett Johansson Does Not Regret Her Disney Lawsuit

With the breach of contract suit, all settled Scarlett Johansson will be a part of Disney’s The Tower of Terror.

Scarlet Johansson and Disney breach of contract suit which had all the limelight for a while was settled after two months of rigorous to and fro. The battle between the megastar and the entertainment giant has many realised the fragility of being an artist in the tough business. Now, both the parties are in a positive professional relationship that fans are looking forward to Scarlett Johansson appearing in Disney’s The Tower of Terror. However, with her win, the Marvel star is quite clear about the insecurities her creative profession bring as well as the importance of standing your ground as an artist.

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle Black Widow lawsuit and announce new project https://t.co/AlB1q8lTGG — MSN International Edition (@msnintl) October 21, 2021

Scarlett Johansson – An Illustrated Career

Johansson is one of the most decorated actresses in Hollywood and her being out of the news for long is nearly impossible. She started her career as a young child artist and has spent a substantial amount of her time in Hollywood. She recently won the American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton. The award is no small feat, it is given to the artists who completely dedicate themselves and make a significant impact in motion pictures.

Jeremy Renner personally presenting Scarlett Johansson with her award at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards (Photos: via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/mHYlyXWL7m — Scarlett Johansson Zone (@TheScarlettZone) December 2, 2021

Johansson receiving the American Cinematheque Award makes all the sense in the world, after all, she has been a part of the industry for over 30 years now. Here, the buzz is not about the Black Widow star receiving it, but about what she was asked by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter asked the actor about her recent lawsuit against Disney. The lawsuit that Scarlett filed back in July after her Marvel standalone Black Widow was released for breach of contract. The suit claimed that Disney agreed to a theatrical release of Black Widow and Scarlet’s benefits depending on the performance of the movie.

The breach of contract lawsuit against Disney

The film did really well concerning the recent films amidst the Corona pandemic. The first weekend for the movie was pretty decent as the movie did $80 million domestically and $78 million overseas. But, the performance of the movie dropped approximately by 67% in the coming week as the movie became available on Disney+ Premier Access.

Scarlett Johansson has no regrets over her lawsuit against Disney.



"In some time before, maybe you would feel, oh gosh, if I stand up for myself, I might never work again, or I might be, like, blacklisted in some way. Thankfully, that's changing…”https://t.co/LXxp0xM7dq — /Film (@slashfilm) December 3, 2021

Scarlett Johansson filed the lawsuit for breach of contract and the things were all heated up and ugly between the two parties for a while, especially in the beginning. There was a series of accusations and allegations, and both parties tried to pin the matter on the other.

After two months of rigorous mess and the entire thing going in loops with no end, both parties agreed. It seems as if both the parties have made peace and realised that they must stay together and continue having a professional relationship as that’s good for business also. ScarJo told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives lives and livelihood. It’s an evolving time where there’s this huge sea change happening, and as my daughter [Rose] told me the other day, you can’t make an omelette without breaking some eggs.”

Relationship between the two parties

The relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Disney seems to be better than it could have been accepted when the ugly comments were flying. Though the terms of the settlement remain disclosed, Johansson has started working with Disney for The Tower of Terror.

so @Kevfeige has announced that Scarlett Johansson is back for a "Secret" @Marvel project, what do you think it could be? click here for our thoughts: https://t.co/Ys8JOSHtCQ #RT #GWAllStars #SuperHeroSpeak pic.twitter.com/qoazhuyMqe — Super Hero Speak (@SuperHeroSpeak) December 4, 2021

The award show didn’t stop there, the most interesting thing happened when Marvel’s President Kevin Feige honoured Scarlet Johansson and revealed that Marvel is secretly working on something with Scarlet.

Though there is no more knowledge about what Kevin and Marvel are planning to do with Scarlett Johansson, there is one thing for sure that whatever comes forth will be non-Black Widow. For, now all we can do is watch Black Widow on Disney+ and wait for The Tower of Terror to get a release date.