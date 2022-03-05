Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Spins A New Universe With Zoe Kravitz & Collin Ferrell On HBO Max

Director Matt Reeves had always insisted his Batman will remain outside of the current DCEU canon but don’t worry. If you’ve liked what you have seen of Robert Pattinson as Batman there is more to come from the Batman universe.

Love everything about The Batman universe? Here is what comes next in DC’s next standalone universe on HBO MAX.

As WB continues to build out its library for HBO Max to compete with giants like Netflix and Disney, DC remains an important IP to extract content from, and the platform has seen big names release their projects on it. Zack Snyder retooled his Justice League for a four-hour superhero extravaganza while James Gunn expanded on his The Suicide Squad with Peacemaker. Now it is time for Matt Reeves to expand his Batman universe on HBO Max.

Penguin HBO Max show

A Penguin HBO Max Batman spin-off series is in development starring Colin Farrell. The series will dive deeper into the rise of Oz and show us his journey to becoming the biggest mob boss in Gotham. The HBO Max original series will be written by Lauren Lefranc who had previously worked on the Netflix/Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The series will be produced by Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark.

Colin Farrell revealed to ET that they’re “still early in the process of creating this world. We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film,” Farrell teases of the series about Penguin.”We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.”

GCPD show

While GCPD was the first spin-off announced from The Batman universe Reeves was mapping out, the series has not seen any development as of yet. It is probably because WB waiting to see the demand from the movie and then deciding how to approach it.

Jeffrey Wright who plays Gordon in the series as well as the movie doesn’t think the spinoff is a priority right now as he shared the following:

“Those surfaces haven’t been scratched too deeply on my end, either, particularly because what I’m really most focused on is getting this film out first. Let’s get this one out before we start considering other things. I mean, I haven’t given it any thought. There have been some conversations about it.”

GCPD will explore the working of the Gotham Police while Gordon is shown during his rise to the commissioner as he tries to remove the corruption in the police force.

Catwoman HBO Max spinoff from Batman

Zoe Kravitz’s Selena Kyle is a crucial element of the Batman universe going forward. The anti-hero’s relationship with Batman is the heart of many iconic Batman stories, including Reeves’ movie. But is it time to shine a light on the solo adventures of Selena Kyle in this universe? the director thinks so. Reeves was asked about further expanding the universe of The Batman and whether a spinoff could be in the works for Zoë Kravitz’s Selena Kyle. “I’ve talked to the HBO Max folks,” the director said. “What we’re really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas for things we want to do, and for sure we want Selena to continue.”

So if The Batman is successful we will see a lot of HBO Max series from the universe. The Batman releases worldwide on March 4th.