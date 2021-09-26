Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Troubles Are Topping The Chart Of WB Controversies

DC FanDome is coming with another edition and its key feature – Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is creating a lot of bad noise. Right from Pattinson denying to bulk up to murmurs of WB re-editing movie to their liking to Reeves being irked by the lead actor himself. There is no dearth of controversies surrounding it. However, WB has been infamous for almost everything wrong, from fans demanding they fire Amber Herd to alleged abuse on sets of Justice League by Joss Whedon and more…

DC’s The Batman’s controversies

Getting a Batman solo movie made has been the hardest thing for WB to do. First, they removed the oscar-winning actor and director Ben Affleck because Zack Snyder brought him in. Then they brought in Matt Reeves who only has two good movies to his credit and Robert Pattinson who despite his acting abilities still doesn’t have the physique to play Batman. The majority of the audience still remember him from his twilight days.

The initial news of on-set drama was broken by The Sun Which said, ‘Pattinson is getting tired of Reeves’ precise ways of movie-making, doing up to 50 takes of the same scene. The outbreak of Covid also hurt the movie-making process grappling even the lead actor. Before that Pattinson famously told GQ that he’s not bulking up for the portrayal of the caped crusader which didn’t sit well with fans.

Further another scoop that irked the fans was when Grace Randolph brought the tea that Reeves is going to pitch The Waynes as ‘evil rich people.’ And after recent rumours that The Batman might be edited by WB again, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Reeves in a few years telling everyone that the theatrical version we saw was not his.

No Justice For Ray Fisher

The troubled production of Justice League is one of the biggest controversies in Hollywood. Instead of firing the director who they had already lost faith in after Batman Vs Superman, they waited until Snyder had to take a leave due to his daughter passing away and then removed him and bought in Joss Whedon.

Not only was the director treated so poorly, but Ray Fisher has also been saying for a year now that the cast and crew were treated very poorly, and instead of investigating it Warner Bros just dismissed it. Fisher says that current DC president Walter Hamada also helped with the cover-up. The whole situation was a very bad mess in which almost everyone suffered. And looking at the movies, it is hard to imagine why WB would make the theatrical Justice League when they already had Zack Snyder’s brilliant movie. Fisher hasn’t found his justice yet!

Amber Heard vs the Fans

While Amber Heard was cast as Mera during Justice League, no one could imagine how her life would go upside down after her divorce from Johnny Depp. It has gotten to the point that fans want her fired from Aquaman 2, but instead of listening to the fans WB has doubled down on their original stance and retained Heard instead.

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad

While Zack Snyder was hard done during the initial production of Justice League, he had fans demanding his cut constantly for almost two to three years, so in the end, his cut saw the light of day, whereas David Ayer was not so fortunate. Ayer also suffered a similar situation to Snyder in which his movie was completely changed by the editing done by WB executives to a lighter tone, which destroyed the movie. He says that WB removed the first 40 minutes of his movie, which is a shame.

WB has now gained an infamous reputation of interfering with their creatives which have led to their biggest talent Christopher Nolan leave WB. While WB finally got a Suicide Squad movie which they wanted with James Gunn, it was a box office disaster that couldn’t even make its budget back.