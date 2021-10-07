Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Show His Vengeful Psyche In The DC FanDome Trailer

With the DC FanDome coming soon the biggest spotlight will be on Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman trailer. So what can we expect from the trailer?

At the last DC FanDome, we did manage to get a teaser trailer for The Batman almost a year ago. It was unexpected because Matt Reeves had shot only around 30-40 per cent of the movie. So to put out a teaser without finished VFX was a big risk but it paid off as everyone was blown away by Pattinson as ‘Vengeance as well as getting the first look at Catwoman and The Penguin. The teaser trailer has racked up 33 million views so far.

WATCH: THE BATMAN- DC FANDOME TRAILER

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Unhinged Batman Trailer At DC FanDome 2021

But this is the year where we see The Batman unleased. The shooting for the film is finished, composer Michael Giacchino has already shown some of the music he has been working on and director Reeves showed a picture of him working on the VFX for the movie. So now is the right time we can expect a full-fledged trailer.

The full trailer will finally give us a hint about what the story might be in this iteration of Batman. We’ll also get a first look at Andy Serkis’ Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler. We might also get to know some of the plans The Penguin is planning to bring chaos to Gotham and we will also get a look at more Batman footage now that the VFX is almost done. Gotham will be shown as a living breathing component of the movie. The corrupt Gotham will force a young Bruce Wayne to make changes.

Matt Reeves takes inspiration from Batman Year One

“I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core,” Reeves said in the featurette. “You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Batman actor Pattinson said the project felt different and special to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,” he explained in the clip. “From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different [here].”

Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

This version of The Dark Knight will be radically different

The Planet of the Apes director thinks this version of Batman will feel very emotional and impactful. Since his Batman takes on solving real-life issues like corruption unlike Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s versions who face intergalactic threats. “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional,” Reeves said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version of the Batman trailer turns out.