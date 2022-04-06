HOLLYWOOD

Robert Pattinson Set To Win The ‘DCEU Batman’ Title From Keaton And Affleck

Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
Marvel Effortlessly Solved Moon Knight's Batman Problem
No Newer Articles