Robert Pattinson Is Going To Be ‘Scariest’ Batman, Reveals Director

The Batman trailer

Matt Reeves revealed interesting info about The Batman:

“This movie, I think, is probably the scariest Batman that’s been done,” says Reeves, “because the idea of what Batman’s doing – it’s scary.” As for Paul Dano’s Riddler, he won’t just be good at barista skills, as the trailer shows. He’s “very scary” too, says Reeves, who drew on the Zodiac Killer for the puzzler’s homicidal hoopla.

Matt Reeves broke out with the horror/monster movie Cloverfield so he is not afraid to lean into that genre as it has not been explored much in other versions of Batman.

Warner Bros Japan drops a new trailer for #TheBatman with new footage pic.twitter.com/uTcWmRfRuX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 12, 2021

A psychoanalysis at who Bruce Wayne really is

Reeves also reveals that this will be a deeper look at who Bruce Wayne actually is. Even with the castings of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Penguin (Colin Farrell) recalling Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, Reeves reckons Batman has “never been done in quite this way”. “It’s a detective story, it’s an action movie and it’s a psychological thriller,” he says. A serial-killer investigation as a deep dive into Bruce Wayne’s psychosis is the tagline.

WB testing out cuts which include Joker

According to various leaks, Barry Keoghan will be The Joker in Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. While he won’t be revealed outright as the Joker, he will be shown to be going on the path to becoming the Clown Prince of Gotham. Matt Reeves has been very vocal about the fact that most of the characters are not fully themselves yet, as this is a year one story. So Joker not being Joker is also a decision with that strategy in mind. Keoghan is cast in The Batman as Stanley Merkel. Merkel is also a police officer who usually partners with Jim Gordon in his early days.

Related: Eternals’ Barry Keoghan Is Joker In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel

A detective focused origin story for Batman

Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir. Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films (which is odd considering their shift to lighter funnier films recently).

Pattinson said the project felt different and special to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,”.

The movie releases worldwide on 4th March next year if no more delays happen.