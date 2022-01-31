Robert Pattinson Lied About His Batman Workout

The Batman took a ‘three sixty degree’ turn from his own statement

This ‘haunting journey’ of Robert Pattinson’s Batman workout started with him telling GQ in 2020, “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem… You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped.” “Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” he added about not following the training routine given by the trainer hired by Warner Bros.

That’s not a regular statement from an actor who’s going to be a Batman. And this made all the Batman fans across the spectrum to line up against Pattinson’s idea of not working out.

Robert Pattinson Denied Batman Workout

Probably and maybe partially due to which he got the right kind of push at the right time to start working out as needed for the role.

In a new interview, he clarified that it was due to the incarceration during the lockdown in London which made it harder for him to work out and strictly follow a regime. In his own words – he was in “lower gear of working out”.

And to the sigh of all the Batman fans, Pattinson said that the superhero role required muscles and agility.

So, long story short?

Our new Batman isn’t going to be as skinny as we were earlier imagining. While the beginning of all this might have been a little ‘skinny’ but the end seems quite strong.

Why are we saying that?

Because this might be the Oscar bringing ‘Joker’ for Batman.

Pattinson Has Great Acting Chops

Everybody knows, with all the Batman films ever made, this can turn out to be the first film ever that brings a fair chance to define Batman in the entirety of that character and Pattinson can prove to be the perfect choice to play Batman. And this is not just some hopeful speculation.

Robert Pattinson on #TheBatman :



‘‘I sincerely believe that the tone of ‘The Batman’ has nothing to do (opposed to the previous movies), it feels new. In the comics, Batman is someone more… unstable. If you read between the lines, it's actually very sad. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3lu8gscoEI — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) January 25, 2022

Pattinson has acted before as a brooding introvert kind of character in several movies with a softer and more vulnerable side to him which will only turn out to be helpful for the new Batman who is layered and has a certain depth.

The Intimidation Game

Batman relies heavily on the intimidation factor and his number one intention is to scare the villains. Batman as a superhero is actually quite limited in his abilities, especially when compared to other ‘actual’ superheroes with superpowers. However, Batman as a symbol is meant to act as a deterrent. And Pattinson’s got that intensity and we’ve seen that in David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis where he simply exudes menace in his performance which is exactly the feel of Batman for the criminals of Gotham.

Plus he’s got that Batman chin!

DC which once stood for Detective Comics somewhat got distant from all the ‘detective’ stuff and Batman though here and there in movies did some brainy detective feats but it remained too scarce and low. But with the Pattinson’s (or should we say Battinson’s) Batman we’re probably going to see much more than just a cape-crusader punching his enemies down.

Matt Reeves’ Batman Noir

This Batman film is going to be different, director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes) is likely to keep this Batman movie in the dark and gritty lane of Christopher Nolan’s Batman but it won’t be exactly the same.

It’s likely that this film will be a noir heavy detective story, perhaps a gumshoe style mystery. This film is going to be a defining one for Pattinson and Batman as well.

The Batman, starring Pattinson, Kravitz and Paul Dano, will release on March 4, 2022, in cinemas worldwide.