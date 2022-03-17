Forget Robert Pattinson Keanu Reeves Is Batman

Jared Stern, the writer of The Lego Batman brings together a group of Superhero pets for an animated comedy journey in League of Super-Pets. That features big names such as John Wick star Keanu Reeves and Black Adam himself Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Hart is also featured in this WB animated film.

League of Super-Pets can rival Into The Spider-verse

With the success of Sony’s animated film Into the Spiderverse and WB/DC’s own Lego Batman franchise, DC have decided to go further into the kid-friendly DC properties with League of Super-Pets.

Matrix star Keanu Reeves will voice Bruce Wayne in the animated film which sees members of the Justice League get their superpowered pets, with Superman’s beloved pet Krypto voiced by Dwayne Johnson leading them all. Superman in this movie is voiced by John Krasinski. Kevin Hart plays Batman’s dog- Bat Hound.

A Justice League of pets with Superpowers

The trailer gives an insight into the relationship of Superman and his dog, Krypto, and they are the perfect partners. Things seem to be well until the villain decides to make a move. The heroes get captured and then Krypto makes a team of his own which consisted of pets who are gifted with Superpowers. This super pet team includes Ace, Batman’s hound who is just super strong. Then comes Merton who is a turtle but achieved super speed.

Black Adam on the horizon this summer

Johnson will be bringing out his highly anticipated Black Adam this summer but a little later than previously announced due to a delay in all the DC films slate due to an upcoming Discovery Merger with Warner Media. Despite the delay The Rock is not holding back, this is what he had to say about the opening sequence.

“The opening action sequence, of an entire army, trying to take out Black Adam and he starts to levitate… What happens after that is incredible. you establish within the first opening minutes who this man is, his power, and his being unstoppable. And there is of course a moment where Black Adam screams, “Shazam!” Oh, I have goosebumps now… Then they all pay when that happens.” Black Adam comes out after League of Super-Pets.

Reeves was last seen in the Matrix Resurrections wherein he returned in his most iconic role as Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Even though the movie was good, it failed to have any impact on the Box Office hence failing to even recover its budget. He will next be seen in DC’s League of Super pets as Batman and then return as the iconic assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4 which is scheduled to release in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, boasting of a star cast, it will be interesting to see how this DC animation fares in the Box Office. “DC League of Super-Pets” comes out May 20.