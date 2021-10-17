Robert Pattinson Delivers! Matt Reeves Has Officially Changed The Game With The Batman

After a year of delay, Matt Reeves has finally showcased the full-fledged trailer for The Batman featuring the likes of Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. Pattinson returns as vengeance in the insane full trailer at DC Fandome So does it live up to the hype?

THE BATMAN – Main Trailer

The Batman trailer is mindblowing

The Batman trailer is one of the most interesting trailers we have gotten in recent years and is a very fascinating one to deconstruct. The trailer starts off with the Riddler [Paul Dano] getting arrested after leaving one of his classic riddles. Then we get some scenes of Batman going full John Wick in some excellent fight scenes against Gotham thugs.

We are then introduced to Catwoman [Zoe Kravitz] who is shown as the classic cunning type we know from the comics, it appears like Batman and Catwoman might team up at some point in this movie. We also get our first look at the new Alfred [Andy Serkis] who is concerned about Bruce. Bruce is shown to be solving some of Riddler’s many riddles and tries to make sense of it all. We then also get a look at the Penguin [Colin Ferrell] which is the final shot of the trailer in which he gets cornered by Batman.

Watch the 4k trailer for #TheBatman on film now, the way it will be shown in theaters… https://t.co/iZw8NUDyHj — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

The Batman trailer showcases the noir side of the Dark Knight

Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir. Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films.

What Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson think about the project

“I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core,” Reeves said in the featurette. “You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Batman actor Pattinson said the project felt different and special to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,” he explained in the clip. “From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different [here].”

Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder https://t.co/jEtmMfob1q — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

A fascinating first trailer for The Batman which builds up the hype

All in all, this is a fantastic first trailer for The Batman for DC Fandome. Greig Fraser’s cinematography looks stunning, Michael Giacchino’s score is equally haunting. Matt Reeves’ direction for this noir version of Batman seems to have clicked. The film launches in theatres worldwide on March 4th next year.