Leaked: Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Is In Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness

Robert Downey Jr making a cameo in Multiverse of Madness?

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark is the starting point of the MCU. Year after year with his numerous appearances and with his ultimate sacrifice the MCU has now exploded into the multiverse as we saw in No Way Home. And as Doctor Strange said, ‘the Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,’ we can now expect anything/anyone in the MCU. So can RDJ’s Tony Stark return after 5 years of Endgame in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Because no one is dead for long in the Marvel universe.

koimoi: Tom Cruise’s ‘Iron Man’ To Be ‘Deranged’, ‘Outcast’, 1st Leaked Image From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Surfaces!.https://t.co/mKtctXByhN — Thomas Skennerton (@TferThomas) January 21, 2022

Any Avenger can return through the multiverse doors

Every MCU fanatic knew with Avengers: Endgame that it will be the end of their favourite OG Avengers. In the middle of the movie, we lost Black Widow for the soul stone, then in the climax, Iron Man sacrificed himself to reverse what Thanos did. Later, Captain America travelled back in time to return each infinity stone to the exact moment it was taken and chose to stay back with Peggy.

Now, fans keep on wondering and expecting if they will ever be able to see the signature Avengers return. No matter how long it has been since Tony Stark left MCU after the Endgame, – he got the big significant ending he deserved – Iron Man continues to stay etched in the hearts of MCU fanatics.

Since every MCU movie features several cameos, fans never tend to give up on their expectations of seeing their favourites return. Also, with the opening of the multiverse doors, the chances of any superstar returning are at an all-time high.

Iron Man’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The next and the biggest ever addition to the MCU multiverse deck will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, with titles such as Loki, What if..?, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are clearer than ever that a variant of any superstar can return, even though they have died in the main MCU timeline.

A detailed leak on Reddit suggests that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have several cameos since the movie will dive deep into the multiverse. The movie is predicted to feature the biggest and the craziest cameo MCU has ever seen.

The leak posted after MoM’s preliminary screening suggests RDJ’s Tony Stark will return as a part of one such cameo. This Iron Man be a variant from the universe wherein the fight against Thanos, Iron Man wouldn’t have sacrificed himself, and instead of him, Doctor Strange would have died during the battle on Earth.

If Correct RDJ will return to his Iron Man in Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, he’ll appear during the final battle as a different Tony Stark from a world similar to the MCU primary reality. But in that universe, it was Doctor Strange who died in the battle against Thanos pic.twitter.com/s8RQNIwD8E — Revive Darrin™ YT (@ReviveDarrinYT) January 19, 2022

There are also chances that Iron Man will return as a part of an entirely different group of Superheroes, the Illuminati. It is predicted that Iron Man will unite superheroes into the Illuminati to protect the multiverse from different multiversal threats.

Tom Cruise Is Another Iron Man Variant

The reign of rumours doesn’t stop there, several sources claim that Iron Man will come back but not in the face of Robert Downey Jr, but Tom Cruise. While Cruise’s cameo wasn’t confirmed a new leaked image [below] says otherwise.

Marvel had tried to sign Cruise decades back and he had declined the offer. But, it’s probably about time and now Cruise is on board to make his debut as Tony Stark’s variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Is that Tom Cruise as Tony Stark on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? #tomcruise #DoctorStrange2 #rumours #bignexttidings #Marvel pic.twitter.com/xnIoIWi2MX — Big next tidings (@bignexttidings) January 20, 2022

Though none of these rumours can be confirmed at this point, they’re enough to uplift the spirit of the Marvel fans. Already, the expectations with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are high, and then rumours like Robert Downey Jr’s return take those expectations even higher.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on 6th May 2022 and as the release date comes closer, the crazy leaks and speculations from several sources will continue to make their way.