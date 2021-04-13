The World’s Richest Millennials In 2021 Are Worth More Than $333 Billion

When it comes to successful entrepreneurs, startups and businesses, the Gen Z and Baby Boomers can learn a thing or two from the top richest Millennials.

There are over 2,000 billionaires in the world, but only about 60 of them are millennials (people born between 1981 and 1996). However, the world’s millennial billionaires have a collective net worth of more than $200 billion. Though some of the millennials inherited their wealth, most have earned their billions launching startups and are self-made billionaires. Here are the 15 youngest billionaire members of The Forbes 400…

The top 15 richest millennials in the world in 2021 have a combined net worth of $338.6 billion.

The Top 15 Richest Millennials in the World (2021)

#15

Agnete Kirk Thinggaard

Age: 36

36 Country: Denmark

Denmark Net Worth: $8.6 Billion (source)

Agnete Kirk Thinggaard – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Thinggaard, the Danish Olympic dressage rider who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is a fourth-generation owner of Lego, a line of toys produced by the Lego Group which has also built several amusement parks around the world. Thinggaard splits ownership of a 75% stake in Lego with her father, sister and brother.

#14

Patrick Collison

Age: 32

32 Country: Ireland

Ireland Net Worth: $9.5 Billion (source)

Patrick Collison – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

An Irish billionaire entrepreneur, Patrick Collison co-founded Stripe, a technology firm that builds economic infrastructure for the Internet and lets businesses and individuals accept payments online, in 2010. Stripe is backed by big-name investors such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Google’s venture arm CapitalG.

Related: No You DON’T Need To Work Long Hours To Be The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire — Here’s World’s Top 10

#13

Zhang Bangxin

Age: 40

40 Country: China

China Net Worth: $9.9 Billion (source)

Zhang Bangxin – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Co-founder and chairman of US-listed education services firm TAL Education Group, Zhang is a self-made billionaire. His Beijing-based tutoring services firm assists more than 5 million students in China with subjects including mathematics, English and history.

#12

Evan Spiegel

Age: 30

30 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $10.5 Billion (source)

Evan Spiegel – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Evan Spiegel, who became a billionaire at the age of 25, is the co-founder and CEO of Snap, a social media company he created (as Snapchat Inc.) with Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown while they were students at Stanford University in 2011. According to Forbes, Spiegel has donated nearly $154 million in Snap stock. The youngest billionaire in the world in 2015, Spiegel is married to the first Australian Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr.

#11

Bobby Murphy

Age: 32

32 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $11.2 Billion (source)

Bobby Murphy – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Bobby Murphy is the co-founder and CTO of Snap, whose Snapchat is used to send photos and videos that disappear within seconds. Interestingly, until Snapchat could secure venture capital funding, he used half of his paycheck to cover the cost of Snapchat’s server bills. In 2015, Murphy became the second-youngest billionaire in the world.

#10

Joe Gebbia

Age: 39

39 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $13 Billion (source)

Joe Gebbia – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Joe Gebbia co-founded Airbnb, a peer-to-peer room and home rental company which operates in over 100,000 cities in 191 countries, with Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk in 2008. New Airbnb hosts have earned $1 billion since the pandemic began. More than 500 million people have used Airbnb since its inception.

#9

Nathan Blecharczyk

Age: 38

38 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $13 Billion (source)

Nathan Blecharczyk – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Nathan Blecharczyk is the co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb. Airbnb’s first chief technology officer, he is also the chairman of Airbnb China. A Harvard University graduate, Blecharczyk is also a host in San Francisco, where he lives with his family. Blecharczyk and his wife Elizabeth are signatories to Warren Buffett and Bill Gates’ ‘The Giving Pledge‘.

#8

Brian Chesky

Age: 39

39 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $14.4 Billion (source)

Brian Chesky – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

The co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky is a former bodybuilder. In 2008, Chesky created special cereal boxes called “Obama O’s” and “Cap’n McCains”, based on presidential candidates Barack Obama and John McCain, to successfully receive funding for Airbnb. According to Chesky, over 120,000 people had stayed in Airbnb homes during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. As of December 2020, Airbnb has a $100 billion valuation.

#7

Lukas Walton

Age: 33

33 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $16.4 Billion (source)

Lukas Walton – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

The American billionaire heir is the grandson of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. Lucas Walton inherited his fortune when his father, John Walton, died in 2005 while piloting an ultra-light, homemade aircraft that crashed shortly after take-off. When he was only 3, Walton was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer that spread to his lungs. His mother, Christy, attributes his recovery in less than 5 months to a plant-based diet from her own garden. He now serves as the Environment Program Committee Chair for the Walton Family Foundation.

#6

Eduardo Saverin

Age: 38

38 Country: Brazil/Singapore

Brazil/Singapore Net Worth: $16.5 Billion (source)

Eduardo Saverin – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Eduardo Saverin, a Brazilian entrepreneur and angel investor, co-founded Facebook with Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg in 2004. In 2010, he co-founded Aporta, an online portal for charity. He has been a Singapore resident since renouncing his U.S. citizenship in 2011 ahead of Facebook’s IPO. In 2012, Saverin owned 53 million Facebook shares, valued at approximately $2 billion at the time. In 2015, Saverin established his venture capital firm, B Capital, which invests in Southeast Asia and India.

#5

Pavel Durov

Age: 36

36 Country: Russia

Russia Net Worth: $17.2 Billion (source)

Pavel Durov – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Known as Russia’s Mark Zuckerberg, Pavel Durov created Vkontakte, Russia’s biggest social network with over 350 million users, in 2006 – when was 22. Seven years later, Durov founded Telegram, a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging software and application service that makes it incredibly difficult for governments to spy on its 500 million users worldwide. In 2018, Durov raised $1.7 billion from investors to create TON, a blockchain system based on Telegram.

#4

Dustin Moskovitz

Age: 35

35 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $19.7 Billion (source)

Dustin Moskovitz – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

Though he co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz left the social network to co-found Asana, a workflow software company, with Justin Rosenstein in 2008. Asana was the second largest contributor to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign after Bloomberg LP. Named as the youngest self-made billionaire in history in 2011, Moskovitz co-founded the philanthropic organization Good Ventures, which has donated approximately $100 million to GiveWell top charities Against Malaria Foundation, GiveDirectly, Schistosomiasis Control Initiative, and Deworm the World Initiative.

#3

Yang Huiyan

Age: 38

38 Country: China

China Net Worth: $34.6 Billion (source)

Yang Huiyan – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

The richest woman in Asia, Yang Huiyan is a Cypriot-Chinese billionaire who owns 57% of real estate developer Country Garden Holdings. An Ohio State University, the 38-year-old chairs Bright Scholar Education Holdings, a Chinese education company that went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007.

Related: 2021’s Top 11 Young Self-Made Women Millionaires Who Inspire Millions

#2

Zhang Yiming

Age: 36

36 Country: China

China Net Worth: $35.2 Billion (source)

Zhang Yiming – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

In 2012, Yiming founded ByteDance, one of China’s largest media content platforms and the most valuable startup in the world. In 2015, ByteDance launched TikTok, a video-sharing social networking platform, with little fanfare. Today, TikTok has nearly 700 million monthly active users worldwide.

#1

Mark Zuckerberg

Age: 36

36 Country: United States

United States Net Worth: $108.9 Billion (source)

Mark Zuckerberg – Richest Millennials in the World in 2021

The world’s seventh-richest person is also the world’s richest millennial. The Harvard University dropout co-founded Facebook in 2004 – a social networking platform which today has a market cap of $800.8 billion. Apart from acquiring Instagram, WhatsApp, Giphy and Mapillary, Zuckerberg launched the Internet.org project in 2013. Facebook also owns Oculus, one of the top virtual reality companies in the world. According to reports, Zuckerberg is also working on Smart Glasses – normal-looking connected glasses that show content.