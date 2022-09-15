Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, left behind British Monarchy assets valued $88 billion. What happens to everything now? — DKODING, the BIG question?

HIGHLIGHTS:

Who will inherit the wealth of The Queen, and what will happen to it?

What Is ‘The Firm‘?

How rich is the Royal Family?

Who owns the crown estate, and what is it?

King Charles III undoubtedly getting a significant inheritance.

What is Prince William’s net worth?

What is Kate Middleton’s net worth?

What is Prince Harry’s net worth?

Watch: An analysis of Queen Elizabeth II’s wealth.

How much funeral of the Queen is costing UK — The Public?

BREAKING NEWS : Prince Harry To Wear His Military Uniform For A Special Vigil For The Queen

The Queen of the UK passed away on September 8 and left behind a billion dollars in assets. Given that she oversaw one of the greatest nations that once controlled half of the planet, it is not a surprise that Queen Elizabeth II was among the wealthiest women in the world. What happens to her incredible fortune? One of the most well-known women in history, Queen Elizabeth II, amassed a substantial property portfolio and a personal fortune estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

How Much Wealth Did Queen Elizabeth II Have. What’s Going On With It Now? — Image Credit: DKODING Studio

HM Queen Elizabeth II left behind one $500 million in personal assets when she passed away at age 96 in Scotland after fighting health issues. She had the most amazing collection of crowns, tiaras, pricey artwork, and mansions. In the midst of the rumours about the Late Queen’s will, her huge riches will continue to be kept a secret. Who will inherit her entire treasury and what will happen to it?

However, given that The Monarchy PLC, often known as “The Firm,” is supposed to own the majority of Queen Elizabeth II‘s fortune and that it is reported to have $28 billion in assets — it is complicated to explain. (The Firm—When he was younger, King George VI gave his family the term “The Firm.”) Prior to becoming King, he was known as Prince Albert.)

“The Firm,” is supposed to own the majority of Queen Elizabeth II‘s fortune and that it is reported to have $28 billion in assets… Image Courtesy — DKODING Studio

POPULAR ON DKODING : 11 Biggest And Shocking British Royal Family Scandals Of All Time

How rich is the Royal Family?

We are all aware of the Royal Family’s wealth, but how wealthy exactly are they? Let’s investigate the British Royal Family’s immense fortune and possessions.

How Rich Is The British Royal Family? Video Credit: Mr. Luxury

It is estimated that the Royal Family of the United Kingdom has a net worth of close to $28 billion, the majority of which is made up of upscale properties dispersed around the country. The personal wealth of Queen Elizabeth II exceeds $500 million.

The net worth of the UK’s royal family is estimated to be close to $28 billion, most of which are prime real estate assets spread across the country. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II had personal assets in excess of $500 million.#DIU #QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/PtzpaMEJMm — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 9, 2022

“Queen Elizabeth had an estimated net worth of $500,000,000 plus holdings and estates worth an about $25,000,000,000, in 2019. This includes Buckingham Palace, worth over $1 billion, and Balmoral Castle, worth nearly $70 million.“

Who owns ‘the crown estate’, and what is it?

According to a 2017 estimate by Brand Finance, the British monarchy, sometimes known as The Firm, is worth a staggering $88 billion. However, the Royal Family does not hold all of these assets and wealth. The British Treasury receives a portion of it. The assets and wealth belong to The Firm and are neither owned by the government nor the private sector. In actuality, they are controlled by a separate body named “The Crown Estate.” While the British government receives the majority of the Crown Estate’s income, “The Royals” get 25% of what is known as the sovereign grants.

The Crown Estate is a part of “The Firm,” or a group of Windsor family members, who control a $28 billion empire. According to Forbes, members of the royal family comprised the Queen, King Charles III, the Queen Consort Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, the queen’s daughter, and Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, the youngest son of the monarch.

The crown holds a variety of assets, but cannot sell them, including:

The Crown Estate ($19.5 billion)

Buckingham Palace ($4.9 billion)

The Duchy of Cornwall ($1.3 billion)

The Duchy of Lancaster ($748 million)

Kensington Palace ($630 million)

The Crown Estate Scotland ($592 million)

How Much Wealth Did Queen Elizabeth II Have. What’s Going On With It Now? Image Courtesy : DKODING Studio

King Charles III’s $440 million fortune is most certainly going to increase significantly. Here is an overview of the other royal family members’ net worth.

According to the estimates, Prince Charles net worth before becoming King Charles III was approximately $440 million. This was made possible by his substantial real estate holdings as well as other assets including jewellery and fine art. His son, Prince William, will now inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which contributed significantly to his wealth. Charles has made hundreds of millions of pounds since taking over the land portfolio at the age of 21. According to the duchy’s annual reports, he got 23 million pounds in so-called “surplus” payments in the fiscal year 2021–2022.

Prince Charles reportedly received money as a Prince through the yearly Sovereign Grant, which is paid for by British tax payers.

Several people were arrested in the UK for protesting King Charles, including a woman charged for “breach of the peace” for a sign saying: “Abolish monarchy.” The royals cost taxpayers $100M/year. Charles inherits the Queen’s $500M fortune, without paying inheritance tax.”

Several people were arrested in the UK for protesting King Charles, including a woman charged for "breach of the peace" for a sign saying: "Abolish monarchy."



The royals cost taxpayers $100M/year.



Charles inherits the Queen's $500M fortune, without paying inheritance tax. pic.twitter.com/iOIYAmkBgx — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 12, 2022

He reportedly received money as a Prince through the yearly Sovereign Grant, which is paid for by British tax payers. In his capacity as King, he will still get compensation from the grant. The Queen personally possessed private estates, including Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham House in England (she also invested millions of pounds in offshore accounts, as disclosed by the Paradise Papers). It is hard to tell exactly what assets belong to him now and how much they are worth.

How much money Queen Elizabeth II possessed. What’s happening right now? Image Courtesy: DKODING Studio

However, Charles will undoubtedly get a significant inheritance as a result of an agreement made with the British government, certain portions of the monarch’s assets are excluded from the country’s 40% inheritance tax if they are left to the monarch’s immediate heir. The Queen’s estimated personal net worth at the time of her death was $550 million, as reported.

The wealth of the Royal Family is staggering — one new report puts it at $30 billion. The family also wrote itself an exemption from inheritance taxes.



Coverage of the Queen’s death is turning into a publicity campaign for inherited wealth.https://t.co/cPRQMFj3n5 pic.twitter.com/TdXaJDkAFM — Steven Donziger (@SDonziger) September 13, 2022

RELATED : The Shadowed Prince. A Failed Husband. An Iconic Lover. What Will Charles Be Like As ‘King’

What is Prince William’s net worth?

Prince William’s net worth is thought to be over $40 million.

According to Forbes, Princess Diana bequeathed each of her sons $10 million after taxes when she passed away in 1997. According to reports, the princes started earning a $450,000 annual income from their trust funds when they aged 25, and they received the whole amount when they became 30.

As previously established, when his father became King, Prince William also received the multibillion dollar Duchy of Cornwall real estate holdings. The Duke will be responsible for paying the income tax on the estate’s annual revenue, but he has no direct access to the duchy’s capital worth. He will receive money from the profits generated by the assets in the portfolio, just like his father.

To support himself, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, he may now make an income of almost $20 million annually if he is successful in managing the portfolio.

Prince William, the 'People's Prince', at Sandringham 🖤



A well-wisher said: "You can tell William is his mother's son. He was chatting so easily and very sincere."



William said "he thinks Paddington Bear has taken over from the corgis as being part of the royal family". 🥺🐻 pic.twitter.com/URlejIm275 — Pooja (@Pooja33719735) September 15, 2022

What is Kate Middleton’s net worth?

Through her family’s business, Party Pieces, Kate accumulated independent riches before entering the Royal Family. Kate’s net worth, which estimated to be $7 million, has grown as a result of her royal obligations since she married William.

Now that Kate is the Duchess of Cornwall, her net worth has increased even more because the duchy will be supporting her financially. As the Duchess, she has a duty to assist her husband in his responsibilities as the Duke of Cornwall and successor to the throne.

The benefits of this title include Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, and Llwynywermod in Wales, two family mansions possessed by the duchy. Since the royals collectively do not own these properties, they cannot be sold.

What is Prince Harry’s net worth?

The estimated value of Prince Harry’s net worth is $60 million.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Prince Harry said that he was financially cut off from the Royal Family as a result of his decision to leave his formal position and migrate to the United States. This apparently involved returning $3 million to the Sovereign Grant fund, which was used to repair his former residence. The trust fund the Prince’s mother left him when she passed away in 1997 made it possible for him to make the decision to leave the family.

According to Forbes, Meghan Markle, Harry’s American wife, reportedly donated $2 million to their new life through her acting income, mostly from the television programme Suits. A house in Montecito, California, that Harry and Meghan purchased in 2020 is now estimated to be worth $30 million.

Princess Diana foresaw Prince Harry’s departure from Royal family, Duke claims.

Watch: An analysis of Queen Elizabeth II’s wealth

Evaluating what is known about the royal portfolio’s real estate holdings, revenue sources, and assets.

Before You Go: While the UK is spending millions on the queen’s funeral…

The UK is spending millions on Queen Elizabeth's funeral amid rising child hunger:



▪️ About 1 in 3 children now live in poverty

▪️ 81% of schools report a rise in child hunger

▪️ Schools report having to cut meal sizes and using less healthy ingredients due to rising costs pic.twitter.com/4rn7f3UebP — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 13, 2022

British royals have an estimated $28 billion fortune, including private land holdings and wealth accrued from colonial theft and the legacy of slavery.



King Charles inherited $500M from the queen without paying inheritance tax.



But taxpayers will pay for the queen's funeral. pic.twitter.com/IV4YbcPQva — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 13, 2022

The UK is projected to spend an estimated $9 million on Queen Elizabeth's funeral, amid warnings the country is heading toward recession and skyrocketing costs of living.



Over 2 million people in the UK cannot afford to eat every day, surveys show. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/psgpVRAMbR — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 13, 2022