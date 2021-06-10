Prince Philip’s grandchildren are set to receive a windfall from the will and Prince Harry would be no exception, despite his recent falling out with the royal family.

The United Kingdom went into national mourning as they watched His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99, laid to rest at Windsor Castle. Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in the history of Britain, having been married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades. Only 30 mourners could attend the service due to Coronavirus restrictions. The funeral service included senior royals such as the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Along with his memory, the Duke has left behind a great fortune that he amassed throughout his lifetime from his career in the navy as well as working in the family. But mainly his wealth was made up of property and valuable items. He also had portfolios of stocks and properties, along with a valuable art and rare books collection. The majority of these royal assets were shared with the Queen, and she will continue to be the co-owner of them. However, some items have been passed on to family members, according to royal sources.

The Queen is expected to receive the bulk of Prince Philip’s estimated £10m fortune, one way or another. It will avoid inheritance tax. But the palace will try to keep his will and the total value of his estate secret. With background from @davidjmcclure https://t.co/aUx35KnGnl — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 19, 2021

Prince Philip’s parting gifts

Unlike some other royals, Prince Philip gave parting gifts to three close aids by leaving them 30 million pounds in his will. According to royal insider, Prince Philip had been generous to the three key staff members who looked after him. These included his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson and valet Stephen Niedojadlo. All three key members played a major role in caring for the 99-year-old royal in his final years with Bakewell even regularly standing in for the Duke at events when he was unable to attend. Henderson and Niedojadlo would also take turns staying with him during the time of Covid at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, and Henderson was by his side during his final two days at Windsor Castle.

The insider also said his grandchildren may also receive a windfall from the will and that Prince Harry would be no exception, despite his falling out with his royal family at the Oprah interview since stepping down from his official duties. The sources said, the interview with Oprah would not impact Harry’s inheritance from his grandfather. Philip was just, even-handed and a lovely man. He never held any grudge and had ample of time to sort out all the legal matters so no inheritance tax required to be paid under the law.

The last charities of the prince

Upon his return from the hospital, Philip spent much of his time signing photographs of himself that were then placed in frames and are believe to have been intended as gifts for those who took care of him.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to confirm the contents of the will and said, “This is a personal matter for the family and as such arrangements are private.”

Meanwhile, his four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew have been instructed to take whatever they wanted from his book collection of 13000 books in the library at the Buckingham Palace, the sources claimed. The Duke of Edinburgh supported hundreds of charities in his lifetime. So, when asked whether Prince Philip left some holdings in his will for the charities that he supported, the insider of the Buckingham Palace said, as per the tradition, the Royal family keeps the estate when it comes to inheritance so that can be passed on to the next in line.