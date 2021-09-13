Why President Biden’s Popularity Is On An Alarming Decline Within Americans

The country that is increasingly losing faith over its leadership.

Reports and surveys suggest that the golden period of the Biden administration’s popularity has now hit a downward graph. Americans are increasingly becoming skeptical of the economic and social shape of the country along with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Highlights-

Survey conducted among Americans reveals vehement disapproval of President Biden’s job.

Economic trajectory, crime rate and COVID-19 outbreak fuel pessimism among the nation.

A steady decline in job approval rating damages the prospects for the administration further.

Afghanistan fallout after withdrawal of troops among the major reasons behind the decline in popularity.

A CNN survey conducted by SSRS suggests that citizens of the U.S. are not happy with the economic conditions, crime rate and handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

During the pandemic era, the same survey resulted in 77% approval rating of Biden administration for the above-mentioned parameters. However, new survey reveals that the rating has plummeted to 69% among whom, 62% believe that country’s economic conditions are poor.

While both Republicans and Democrats are witnessing plummeting approval rating in terms of U.S. economy trajectory, what matters more is the falling approval rating of the Biden administration among the independents. In a CNN poll conducted during April this year, 43% of independents disapproved President Biden’s handling of the office. The number has now spiked to a staggering 54%.

WHAT HAS LED TO PESSIMISM AMONG AMERICANS AGAINST PRESIDENT BIDEN?

There are plenty of reasons responsible for a sharp decline in the approval rating of the Biden administration. The biggest of all being the spike in the COVID-19 cases due to the spread of Delta variant despite the mass vaccination attempts. This is followed by the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, eventually leading to Taliban takeover.

Despite widespread vaccination efforts, the country has recorded more than 40 million cases so far. Over all death toll has reached the staggering figure of 651,690 deaths.

The total count of first dose vaccinated population in the U.S. has reached to 207 million while the fully vaccinated accounts to 175 million cases. None of the state has so far crossed mark of 70% fully vaccinated population. The deteriorating handling of the Delta variant breakout in the country has led to an overwhelming 100,000 COVID cases daily. This number is higher than any point during the winters of 2020 despite the absence of any vaccine.

To the Republicans who think the new vaccine requirements are an overreach: have at it.



The health of the American people isn’t a game — and it’s time you stop treating it like one. pic.twitter.com/kvJdgwAj9T — President Biden (@POTUS) September 11, 2021

August turned out to be the worst month for Florida as its death count for the month skyrocketed to 1300 deaths for the first time ever since pandemic.

This has further led to nurse staffing crisis in the hospitals as more medical staff, overwhelmed and exhausted, are starting to quit.

Another major motivator behind the plummeting approval rating was the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan that went terribly wrong.

During the incident, President Biden’s approval rating fell to the lowest in the seven months of the administration. It further hit the brink during the Kabul airport bomb blast resulted due to Taliban takeover of the nation.