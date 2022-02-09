Oscar Nominations 2022: CODA, Don’t Look Up, Spencer, Licorice Pizza Surprises

Oscar nominations are out and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘The Power of the Dog’, directed by Jane Campion is leading the list with 12 nominations including best picture, best director and best actor for Benedict and supporting actors for Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Based on a novel by Thomas Savage, the film revolves around the themes of love, grief and jealousy. The Netflix film had also received much critical acclaim for its background score, performances and cinematography and direction.

The second film on the list, ‘Dune’ was not too far behind with nominations in 10 categories. An adaptation of a sci-fi novel that was being considered impossible to film finds itself in the list of nominees as the second most nominated film. Although the film did not get a nod for the categories of direction and acting.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ and Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film ‘Belfast’ earned seven nominations each.

Making Kenneth Branagh the first person to earn seven Oscar nominations in seven different categories.

All these films along with CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, King Richard and Nightmare Alley are in the game for the Best Picture award.

International Feature Film Noms

Bhutan created history with its official Oscar entry, ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’, earned its nomination for the Best International Feature Film.

And yes, in the international category, Riyosuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’, which is based on a short story by the globally renowned Japanese writer, Haruki Murakami also made its way to almost every major award of the Academy. Be it Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film or Best Adapted Screenplay.

Other films in the category include –

Denmark’s ‘Flee’

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Italy’s ‘The Hand of God’

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Norway’s ‘The Worst Person In the World’

Directed by Joachim Trier

Here is the complete list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers)

CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers)

Drive My Car (Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer)

Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers)

King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers)

Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

BEST SOUND

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA (screenplay by Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (written by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (written by Jane Campion)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast (written by Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

King Richard (written by Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger)

The Dress (Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Ślesicki)

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson)

Please Hold (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse)

BEST FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer)

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

Attica (Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Summer of Soul (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

Writing With Fire (Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh)

What are your thoughts about this year’s Oscar nominations?