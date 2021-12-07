Patty Jenkins To Lose Wonder Woman 3 After Cleopatra

While Patty Jenkins made a global smash hit with the first instalment of Wonder Woman, watching the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 feels like someone else had directed the first one altogether. And with her Star Wars project indefinitely postponed and Kari Skogland replacing her in director’s chair for Cleopatra starring Gal Gadot, things don’t seem to be right for the Wonder Woman director. So the question arises – Is she a one-time wonder?

Wonder Woman 1984’s Main Trailer

How was Wonder Woman one so good and Wonder Woman 1984 so bad?

If you go back around seven to eight years when Zack Snyder was building out a DC universe that could compete with the likes of MCU, their plan was always to have Snyder’s movies as the tentpole big event films while giving away solo movies to other directors who can flesh out their own universe with that character.

After Zack Snyder introduced Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg in Batman Vs Superman, DC had to select directors for each of those projects. Patty Jenkins, James Wan, Rick Famuyiwa, and Ben Affleck were selected for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Batman respectively.

Patty Jenkins' 'Rogue Squadron' has been delayed indefinitely



It was supposed to start shooting in 2022



(via @thr) pic.twitter.com/aTBSX0Tmzp — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 8, 2021

Wonder Woman (2017) was her career-high

While the Flash and Batman project didn’t turn out as planned as Affleck stepped away with Matt Reeves creating his own Batman universe and Andy Mushietti grabbing the Flash director seat. James Wan and Patty Jenkins went ahead with their projects. Here is the big difference between the two, Jenkins is an experienced TV director with one movie under her. WB then decided to let Snyder help her out as he co-wrote the script and gave his stunt team for Jenkins to use, similar to how Chris Nolan did for Snyder back in Man of Steel, where he co-wrote the movie and produced it.

The first movie felt like a movie straight out of Snyder’s template but with less deconstruction of the character but a focus on a singular origin story. The movie was a huge success becoming one of the most successful DC projects ever.

WW84 with complete freedom overwhelmed Jenkins

The trouble started with the second film, with Snyder gone, she had full creative freedom to design the movie as her wish. Jenkins decided to take a U-turn from everything good from the first film. She removed her warrior-like spirit and made her a more humorous hero-like figure, straight out of the MCU template and the result was atrocious. The movie was a huge financial disaster and while it got good reviews from the paid critics, the general audience didn’t seem to care much about the movie.

Related: Zack Snyder Saved Gal Gadot After Patty Jenkins Destroyed Her In WW 1984

Maybe Jenkins is a one time wonder

This brings us back to the question of how good Patty Jenkins really is, her only good film can be attributed to other people essentially putting it for her on a silver platter while the movie she did completely by herself was a disaster. And after watching the aftermath of Wonder Woman 1984 it looks like Disney has cancelled her Star Wars project- Rogue Squadron and her Cleopatra movie with Gal Gadot also seems to be in limbo.

While WB had announced Wonder Woman 3 immediately after 84, there seems to be no update on that project as well. She doesn’t seem to be attached to other projects as well, which implies her demand in Hollywood is not high.

So is Patty Jenkins a one-time wonder? She might be, but she has a golden chance with Wonder Woman 3 to prove everyone wrong.