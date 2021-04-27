Oscars 2021: The Good Hits, The Bad Misses And Wrong Snubs

Here’s who lifted the Golden Statuette at Oscars 2021 and what made it different [?]
The most awaited 93rd Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, concluded this Sunday on 25th April at 8 PM ET. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the Oscars were organized two months later than the usual awards season. Evidently, skimming through the nominee list, one could easily identify the clear victors for some categories, but for some, the race was flung wide open.
Watch: Oscars 2021 In Memoriam
Pandemic Gave Way To An Intimate Ceremony
Since 2002, the ceremony is hosted in Dolby theatres, Hollywood, with a seating capacity of 3400 people. However, given the unprecedented circumstance of the pandemic, this year it took place at two different venues. Also, unlike the traditional audience of the event, this time only nominees, their guests, and presenters attended the ceremonial occasion. Others graced it with a virtual presence. The attendees were cycled in and out of the venue to ensure that at any point in time only 170 people are present. Furthermore, in parallelism with the strict COVID-19 protocols, the attendees had to wear a mask when away from the camera.
Who bagged what?
Much of the anticipation has come to rest after Sunday. In the results so announced, there were the ones who carved out the history and the ones who missed it by a whisker. Here’s a run-through of the winners.
Best Picture: Nominees
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Winner: Nomadland
Best Director: Nominees
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Nominees
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Winner: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Nominees
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Winner: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay: Nominees
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Winner: Promising Young Woman
Chloe Zaho creates history
Amidst the massive backlash faced by Academy awards for being marginalized towards ethnicity, the winning director Chloé Zhao for the picture Nomadland smashed the records by becoming the first woman of colour to lift the trophy in the category. Also, not to miss, she becomes the second female director in the history of Oscars to win this award. The first female director was Katheryn Bigelow for the movie The Hurt Locker (2010).
The Best Actor Fiasco
After the passing away of Chadwick Boseman, last year [Rest in power, king] fans expected a posthumous Oscar for him. The actor was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom against the likes of Riz Ahmed [Sound of Metal], Anthony Hopkins [The Father], Gary Oldman [Mank], and Steven Yeun [Minari]. Millions of fans disagreed when Hopkins was announced as the Academy’s choice. Interestingly, the actor was not present at the ceremony to collect his winnings. Rather, Hopkins released a social media video showing his gratitude and remembering Boseman.
The Academy this year remembered several artists who left us too soon in their In Memorium tribute. So far, the Academy Awards 2021 appeared to be draped in a fresh look. However, the ratings for the Oscars hit the lowest below 10 million, plumming by 58 per cent. This left us wondering whether Oscar has lost all the relevance.