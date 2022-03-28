Oscars Weren’t As Shocking As Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock!

It was a slap heard across the globe

It’s the 94th year of the Oscars and with all the analysis and prediction games over the years. One thing these awards have taught us is that there’ll always be surprises and many times even shocks. Where the most nominated film ‘The Power of the Dog’ ended up with just one Academy statuette and the second most nominated film got a handful of fortune at the Oscars.

But that was not all at this year’s Oscar Awards. The world saw Will Smith smacking Chris Rock on stage for a distasteful joke about his wife. For some context, Jada Smith suffers from alopecia (a baldness disease) and has been vocal about it since 2018.

Rock was on stage poking fun at several celebs he quipped to Jada that he was ‘looking forward to seeing her in G.I. Jane II.’ Smith sports a buzzcut, just like Demi Moore’s character in the 1997 film G.I. Jane. Hearing this Jada just rolled her eyes and Rock follows it with ‘it was a good one, it’s televised.’ However, Will went on to the stage and smacked Brown across the face. In Brown’s own words, “Will Smith just smacked he sh-t out of me.” And to be honest Will Smith had a fair reaction to the cruel joke.

Best film

‘CODA’ was a surprising win! Let’s admit it, we didn’t see it coming. Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ or Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ or even ‘Don’t look up’ none of the big names could make it to the best film award from the Academy.

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain got the best actress in a leading role for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’. The battle was a close one between Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart.

Now, officially an Oscar winner with her first Academy Award, Jessica shed light on suicide prevention and several causes during her uplifting acceptance speech and even gave a shoutout to Tammy and the other Best Actress nominees.

The Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role goes to Jessica Chastain for her stunning performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Congratulations! #Oscars @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/fsqe1QDL3U — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Actor

The best actor landed right on the ‘King Richard’ – Will Smith. Unlike that Chris Rock joke.

Receiving his first Oscar along with a deserved standing ovation, Will Smith got emotional as his acceptance speech was all about family and love.

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Will Smith for his incredible performance in 'King Richard' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y0UTX48214 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Cinematography

This Category had us all in speculations because of Campion’s women powered Cinematography team and some fabulous work but ‘Dune’ was still not a surprise.

MORE FROM DKODING: Why Oscars Are Biased Towards Superheroes And Science Fiction

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast was not a very obvious choice but it wasn’t a surprise either. Though ‘Don’t Look Up’ not getting an award was ironic.

And the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to Kenneth Branagh for 'Belfast.' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZM6evTXOyX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder took home their first Oscar each for Best Original Screenplay for Belfast and Best Adapted Screenplay for CODA.

And the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Siân Heder for 'CODA.' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/82Ba3nUVfQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Fan-favorite Movie

Army of the Dead surprisingly beat Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead getting the Oscar was probably the most shocking thing after the Will-Chris incident. Or maybe more than that, it beat Spider-Man: No Way Home in Oscar’s new category – Fan Favorite Movie. Which, according to apparently everyone watching the Oscars around the globe, was unimaginable.

Believe us, even the DC fans were shocked!

Best Director

And the last unmissable category is the best director. Jane Campion proved her mettle with all the big names competing against her in the category. It was a well deserved award for her. Let’s admit it!

The Oscar for Best Directing goes to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sDJjv6DYOf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

With Jane’s second Oscar ever, she couldn’t help herself from calling Kevin Costner’s tribute to directors in general, “very dramatic.”

So, this edition of the Academy Awards had its own shocks and surprises (more shocks actually). But we’re kind of immune to such shocks. Especially after dealing with a deadly virus for 2.5 years. Bracing ourselves for the next year of watching films, understanding them and most importantly enjoying the process.

See you at next year’s Oscars!