Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight Is Going To Be More Brutal Than Batman

Moon Knight could be the most aggressive Marvel series ever

Marvel’s Moon Knight is undoubtedly the most mysterious out of all the titles revealed by Kevin Feige on Disney+ day. Though after the teaser it is clear that Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight will be the most aggressive and violent character even surpassing Matt Murdock’s Daredevil and Frank Castle’s Punisher in the MCU… and maybe even Batman in the wider superhero world.

Moon Knight continues to be a mystery

Disney+ has the USP of being the only online streaming platform with Marvel Cinematic Universe based content. This year they had an amazing run from WandaVision in January, then Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed by Loki to their first animated series What if…?

Now, Disney has released the slate of the upcoming series on Disney+ Day. Where in Marvel series include She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Moon Knight X-Men 97 among others. However, out of all the TV series, the most mysterious seems to be Moon Knight.

Moon Knight aka Marc Sceptor is a never been seen before character and the teaser that was released starring Oscar Issac only affirms to it being an out of the box series. Another thing that the trailer shows is the immense amount of violence that can be expected once the series airs.

Moon Knight Teaser

The amount of violence seen in the teaser signals towards MCU going into unchartered territories. While Disney recently opened up an ‘R-rated’ section on D+ for Fox’s content Moon Knight’s rating is still unconfirmed. The series seems darker much like Daredevil or Punisher but it’ll have its supernatural elements as well. Probably, Marvel is looking towards making Moon Knight in the way it is in comics, a vigilante who wears white and is dark and violent.

First look at Oscar Isaac in #MoonKnight 🌙 pic.twitter.com/fSxQBMh3hH — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 12, 2021

If the series follows in the footsteps of the comics then the fans must know that Moon Knight will be an extremely dark character. As he is a crime-fighting vigilante who has dissociative identity disorder. Though he worries about people and tries to save them, he is extremely violent. Marc Spector was a former CIA agent who was once saved by the Moon God, Khosu. After coming back to the life he decided to become a supernatural vigilante and fight the injustices all around him. Though it sounds a little like Daredevil, it will be a completely different plot.

Issac is seen as these different various personalities throughout the trailer. By the looks of it, it is not hard to say that this Disney+ series could be extremely violent and mind-bending… maybe even more than the Punisher. Or you could be reminded of a completely different vigilante that goes by the night… DC’s Batman. While the comic counterparts have some similarities the live-action version seems to share it too.

To start with its quite apparent that Matt Reeves’ Batman will have some mental health undertones so does Moon Knight. The scene in the trailer when Issac is seen punching someone (thing!) repeatedly, it reminds you of the ‘I am vengeance’ snippet from The Batman’s trailer… Now time will tell who’s more brutal out of the two!

All we know about the cast

Apart from Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy will also be a part of the series. Hawke is expected to play the antagonist, while May Calamawy’s role is still under wraps and nothing can be said about her role right now.

There are several questions that can’t be answered right now. Even for speculating about something, the information we have is extremely limited. All we can do right now is wait for another teaser or some details to be released by Disney or Marvel.

The TV series can be expected to release towards the end of 2022 with an episode of 45 to 50 minutes.