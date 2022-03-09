Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight Has A James Bond Persona

MCU Moon Knight will show not just one superhero but two, the second one being Mr Knight, who appears to be less menacing and more gentlemen-like. Also known as Mr K, the new James Bond of the MCU seems to have quite the swagger and will be a treat to watch in Moon Knight.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight | Trailer Reaction | Disney+

Marvel’s Moon Knight is equivalent to DC’s Batman. He is a vigilante by night filled with rage against all evil. However, every Batman needs a Robin. And Moon Knight has a Robin too i.e. himself.

Just the 4 phases of the moon, mercenary Marc Spector also has four other personalities, courtesy of Khonshu, Egyptian God of the Moon. They are viz billionaire Steven Grant, cab driver Jake Lockley, vigilante Moon Knight, and the latest reveal, Mr Knight. While clad in white just the same, he is the more suave version of the vigilante.

Who is Mr. Knight in the Comics

Mr. K is quite a new addition to Moon Knight comics with his introduction as recent as 2014. Created by artist Declan Shavley and writer Warren Ellis in a six-issue series, he is more like Moon Knight’s representative.

He is the vigilante’s representative; the one who consults the police or rather who the police consult with at a crime scene. He also reaches out to people in need of protection.

His existence is based on the fact that since Moon Knight is too frightening for people, he cannot go out and talk to them to know more about the crimes. So, Mr K is presentable and does the job for Moon Knight.

A new poster for ‘MOON KNIGHT’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/opDTSPOJVU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2022

Clad in white from top to bottom, he wears a white suit, white shirt, white tie, white shoes, and white gloves (so that he doesn’t ruin any crime scene with his fingerprints so to say). He also has a crescent moon on his forehead to prove his allegiance to Khonshu.

The character is also Marc’s cloak for his visits to the psychiatrist. The Moon Knight Volume 7 #1, in which Mr K was introduced, also has mentions of SHIELD, Spider-Man, Captain America and Wolverine too. So, we might get their mentions in the upcoming show too.

MORE FROM DKODING: Moon Knight Brings More Of Wanda’s Chaos Magic In The MCU

The Gentleman In White

For a show that seems to be the closest MCU can get to the psychological horror genre, for now, Mr Knight will surely bring quite some delight. We can expect him to have some humour up his sleeves as well as some moves. After all, he also has two batons much like Daredevil’s Billy club.

There is always a certain edge to such characters, especially in suits. We haven’t got any visual of Mr K as such from the trailers and TV Spots. But with marvel revealing a poster, we can expect him in an upcoming TV spot.

7 official new #MoonKnight promo images showcase the hero's classic suit as well as Mr. Knight's costume! Photos: https://t.co/nWi1WlW0UA pic.twitter.com/vGVnQVpDYY — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 27, 2022

Oscar Isaac is a gentleman himself so it will be nice to see him don a charismatic white suit. It is the very arc of such a character that brings the much-deserved glee to our eyes. Moon Knight will be MCU’s first take on a psychological superhero and from the looks of the trailers, our glee will be awarded…with chaos.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.