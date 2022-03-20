NEWSLINE

Oscar 2022 Predictions: Who Wins What

Oscar 2022
ShrishtyM

Shrishty covers Entertainment, Lifestyle & Culture. A Marketing and Advertising graduate, she's keenly interested in writing and other storytelling formats. She nerds out about photo research and is interested in art direction, video production and superheroes. Awkwardly she also follows Arts and Movies and has extensively covered Fashion and Lifestyle beat. Her past stints include The Voice Of Fashion, Peepingmoon, Millennium Post, Hindustan Times and more.Hindustan Times and more.

Previous Article
How Is Putin Financing The Multi-Billion Dollar Russia-Ukraine War — The Numbers Will Blow Your Mind
No Newer Articles