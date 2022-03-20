Oscar 2022 Predictions: Who Wins What

Oscar 2022 is a week away and the nominations this year have already made experts scratch their heads. As complicated and confusing as it is to predict the close calls of these categories, we’ve tried to reach some firm grounds through deduction from recent big awards earned by films, cast and crew in respective categories. So, diving straight into the categories here are the predictions for the 94th Academy Awards, 2022.

Watch: 2022 Oscar nominations in 3 minutes

Best Film: The Power Of The Dog

If you’ve followed the Oscar nominations, you would be ready to read the name of Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog a little too often because of the number of nominations the film earned at the Oscars.

Keeping in mind all the accolades, appreciation and (let’s not forget) the sweeping nominations at the Oscars, there is a strong possibility that Benedict Cumberbatch led The Power of the Dog makes it in this category.

But the win for Apple TV+’s CODA at the Screen Actors Guild – where The Power of the Dog couldn’t even make it to the nominations – hints in a totally different direction.

One step closer to a Best Picture Oscar…



Sian Heder’s CODA has won the top prize at the #PGAAwards. ✨🥇 pic.twitter.com/iGMN42c3xE — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 20, 2022

Another film that is somehow in a win-win situation with this nomination category is Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. And this is because the film is a metaphor of how we don’t take even a dire disaster seriously until it’s just on our nose. So, if this film wins an Oscar it will be a literal win for the team. But if it doesn’t then the awards might just exemplify what the film already showed.

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain

The speculations for the best actress are not eased by the BAFTA and SAG results. With SAG giving a platform to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye but all these rankings and accolades can be deceptive.

Former Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz beat unusual odds to land a nomination for Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas), ahead of Lady Gaga for House of Gucci. On the other hand, Kristen Stewart is the sole Oscar 2022 nomination for her film Spencer for playing Princess Diana.

"I've never been nominated before and I am thrilled."#Oscars Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart. pic.twitter.com/snkZP470qD — NEON (@neonrated) March 17, 2022

But by simple deductions of other awards this season and prior Oscar wins, it is likely that Jessica Chastain will make it to the golden statuette. As the awards are generous to her this year and she’s the only one in the list who has never earned the golden statuette.

MORE FROM DKODING: Oscar Nominations 2022: CODA, Don’t Look Up, Spencer, Licorice Pizza Surprises

Best Actor: Will Smith

This is a rather easy prediction when a star of a magnitude as Will Smith is in the nominations with a banger performance and an elevated approach to the race for awards. Smith has already received awards and applause for his exceptional performance as Richard Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard, which includes both SAG and BAFTA.

#KingRichard star and #Oscars best actor nominee Will Smith says his focus isn't on awards but on sharing the story of Venus and Serena Williams. pic.twitter.com/9KvL1tG3Xn — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 18, 2022

If Smith wins he’d be only the fifth Black man to win lead actor following Sidney Potier, Danzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker. Out of which Washington and Whitaker were the ones Smith lost his two past nominations to.

Best Cinematography And Background Score: Dune

Dune has a big chance of getting something home from the Oscars night. Being the second-highest nominated film and Denise Villeneuve’s sixth to be nominated for The Academy Awards; out of which, his previous two films did get him some golden statuettes.

DUNE is back on HBO Max today ahead of the Oscars, where it's nominated in 10 categories including Best Picture. One of the most visceral, visually overpowering movies of last year, operatic and completely mesmeric from first frame to last. pic.twitter.com/P7r47mHrEX — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) March 10, 2022

From best cinematography to original score, Dune has earned numerous awards at Bafta and has some opulent international awards in her name. And Dune winning an Oscar or two might not come as a surprise. After all, the film was technically impeccable and internationally appreciated.

Oscar 2022 will be announced on March 28.