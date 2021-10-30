Pre-workouts: How This New Trend Helped Henry Cavill With His 4 a.m. Injury Healing Sessions

When it comes to his abs, it’s no secret that he has the sexiest body on the planet. He has a separate fitness fan base. So, today, we’re sharing his fitness secrets, which will be a great addition to your routine.

Henry Cavill is known as the Man of Steel, and he has wowed us with his sizzling and breathtaking interpretations of Superman. He is, without a doubt, the hottest man on the planet, and he has a slew of fans who admire his athleticism and toned abs. He has wowed us with his spectacular acting onscreen and has produced a legendary impact on his admirers.

Highlights —

A protein-based diet

4 AM recovery workouts

A PROTEIN-BASES DIET

How does ‘The Witcher‘s’ Henry Cavill keep his amazing physique? It all starts with his diet. Cavill, who is currently the Chief Creative Director and Global Brand Ambassador for MuscleTech, told GQ that he eats the same thing every day and enjoys it.

Henry Cavill Recovery Workout

First and foremost, he became acutely aware of his own mortality after suffering a serious hamstring injury on the set of ‘The Witcher’ last December. This was a near-career-ending injury. While he was hobbling around, he began to consider what he was putting into his body and how his body worked. He discovered the diet that gave him the energy to get through his 4 a.m. physical therapy sessions and long days on set.

He said, “My diet at the moment is more maintenance because I don’t have any shirtless scenes coming up”. “Breakfast is a scoop and a half of 100-percent grass-fed whey protein with a cup and a half of oats and berries blended with water, plus a two-egg omelette with two turkey rashers and 4 ounces of beef filet. Three hours later I’ll have 6 ounces of chicken breast with white rice, and three hours after that, another 6 ounces of chicken breast with brown rice. Three hours after that I’ll have 5 ounces of filet of beef with sweet potato.” Before bed, he’ll have another protein shake.

The actor says he has one cheat meal per week, which varies depending on where he is and how he is feeling. He added, “One of the great things about cheat meals is that you’ll probably be thinking about it for a week and once you get there, it’ll be an exciting order of a pizza or Indian food or it will be a Sunday roast which I’ll cook to make an event out of it”.

4 AM RECOVERY WORKOUTS

Of course, ‘The Witcher’ star does more than just stick to a diet. He follows a strict exercise regimen. However, he has stated unequivocally that while he can and has used extremely heavyweights in his workout, the weight does not matter. It is the exercise itself.

In a recent Instagram video, the actor revealed how he injured his hamstring while filming the show’s upcoming second season, suffering a serious tear in his left hamstring during a sprint. “My physiotherapist told me that if the tear was any more severe, it would have been a rupture”, he said.

“That means that the tendon and the muscle leave the bone, which would be really rather nasty.”

Cavill went into great depth about the exact regimen he’s following to maximise his body’s potential to heal, beginning with an aerobic flush session with his physiotherapist Freddie between 4 and 5 am every day.

He exhibited his everyday healing routine. After a slow 10-minute warmup on the stationary bike to engage his leg muscles, he undertakes horizontal hamstring curls to strengthen the bicep femoris (the point of injury) and calf raises to improve his running efficiency, explosiveness, and ability to change direction rapidly.

Then he moves on to cable hip flexions, elevated side planks, and a series of dynamic stretches and drills to develop coordination and mobility. Cavill finishes the training with a 15-minute run and a sprint, gradually increasing his speed with each session.

Because he’s still recovering from his injuries from ‘The Witcher’, it’s probably a good thing he’s taking it easy (if you can call this organised diet that), but Henry Cavill is likely to have another shirtless moment. Plus, he has a role in ‘Highlander‘, which may involve some serious bare-chested swordplay.