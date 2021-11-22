New James Bond: Henry Cavill Is ‘Keen To Explore Further’

Henry Cavill has already achieved quite a lot being Superman for Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy, playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher franchise, and being the villain in Mission Impossible. But one question doesn’t seem to go away which is when is this suave British actor going to play James Bond?

Henry Cavill in the Man from U.N.C.L.E

Why is Henry Cavill not James Bond yet?

After 15 years, the Daniel Craig era for 007 is over. He received one of the grandest farewells in No Time To Die which very few actors get playing those big roles. But after his departure, another question looms large.

Who will be the next James Bond? Many hope that the answer to that question will be Henry Cavill. It is easy to imagine him as Bond, he certainly looks the part, has the acting range required for that role, and has no qualms about doing big stunts. He also has played a very Bond-Esque secret agent in Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E in which he teams up with a Russian secret spy to take down a nuclear threat. He pulls off the typical spy quips with ease and gets his hands dirty when he needs to, so making him the next James Bond should be an easy decision.

The Superman actor will be open to playing a Bond villain

This is what Henry Cavill had to say about if he was offered a role in the James Bond franchise. “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.” Broccoli and Wilson are the producers who oversee every James Bond franchise since the 1980s.

Henry Cavill is already James Bond (Sort of!!)

Hollywood directors noticed the actor’s soldier-like ethos. “What I love about Henry is he’s a very serious person who doesn’t take himself seriously,” says director Matthew Vaughn, who first worked with Cavill on 2007’s Stardust. “He has a military discipline and a soldier’s sense of humour.”

Vaughn thinks Henry Cavill is already James Bond — so much so that the director cast Cavill as a globe-trotting spy in his upcoming Apple TV+ film Argylle. The movie is Vaughn’s ode to 1980s action thrillers like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, with Cavill playing in ’80s-style spy (he even has a flattop haircut), except it’s set in the modern world.

“I needed someone who was born to play Bond — which Henry is — and then nick him before Bond did,” says Vaughn, who sees Argylle as a potential franchise. “He plays a larger-than-life action hero with a wink. It’s very different from Kingsman.”

With Henry Cavill’s career on the up, let us see if he is indeed cast as the next James Bond. He will next be seen in The Witcher season 2 which will be on Netflix soon.