NEWSLINE

How Netflix’s The Crown Influenced The Harry-Meghan Interview

How Much Did The Crown Influence Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview
DKODING Studio
Diya Ghosh
Diya Ghosh

Education: Bachelors of Journalism and Mass Communication, Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies | Diya Ghosh covers stories around the latest entertainment happenings in the US. She writes extensively on OTT Platform productions, docu-series and historical biopics. Prior to DKODING Media Inc., she has worked for The Statesman (2016) and MediaNama (2017). Diya has also worked with the Government of NCT of Delhi as a researcher in 2019. She also has experience of working in the not-for-profit sector.

Previous Article
Are Oscars Even Relevant In 2021
No Newer Articles