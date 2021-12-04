Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani To Take Over Brie Larson’s Captian Marvel Title

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe that has recently forayed into mini Tv series format is on the cusp of revolutionizing TV screens with digital treats. One of the most anticipated shows in the 4th slate is “Ms. Marvel” played by Kamala Khan. This breakout star who garnered attention from 2020’s Marvel Avenger game and anticipated appearance in Captain Marvel 2 will further carry-on charm in the Ms. Marvel series. As the release dates inches closer, here is everything we know so far about MCU’s upcoming venture.

BREAKING: The first set photo from #TheMarvels has surfaced online – showing Iman Vellani suited up as Ms. Marvel! pic.twitter.com/z9z2C9TpDu — The Marvels News (@marvelsupdates) November 26, 2021

Who is Ms. Marvel?

The series will exhaustively explore the narrative of the protégé of Captain America, Kamala Khan. A Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey, who has recently gained her inhuman powers. According to the comics, The Black Bolt- the inhuman king releases bomb which emits Terrigen Mists. After getting exposed to this mist, she undergoes Terrigenesis. With this, Khan and hundred others muster these superhuman powers. These powers allow her to be polymorph or shapeshifters, change her appearance, alter the stretch of her body and radiate a yellow glow.

I'm guessing #MsMarvel will take place during/slightly before #SpiderManFarFromHome and will cover those Kree sleeper cells Talos mentioned in passing. pic.twitter.com/l7r019r6wP — MT (@MasterTainment) November 27, 2021

What is Ms. Marvel about?

Disney has quite recently shared an official synopsis for the series. It mentions:

“Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

Related: Eternals’ Backlash Prove Brie Larson Was Right About Captain Marvel ‘Hate’ All Along

The magnificent cast ensemble

The series that revolves around a group of friends of Kamala, both human and inhuman who are in personal pursuit of keeping Jersey City safe boasts a terrific casting choice. The names that have been unveiled so far are:

Iman Vellani will play the lead protagonist in the series as Ms. Marvel. The character of Red Dagger whose real name is Kareem is played by Aramis Knight. He is rumoured to be Khan’s love interest. Characteristically, he has been friends with the Khan family for a long time and possesses a special ability to throw daggers in precisions.

Furthermore, Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead) will essay the role of Bruno Carrelli, a super genius and one of the people who have the acknowledgement of Khan’s secret identity. Another best friend of Khan’s who knows her identity includes Nakia Bahadir, a character portrayed by Yasmeen Fletcher. Laurel Marsden will also be seen in the series playing the character of Zoe Zimmer, a frenemy of Kamala who happens to be the first person Khan saves after she gains her power.

Apart from this some other characters include Amir Khan (Saagar Shaikh); a protective elder brother of Khan. Uncle Rasheed (Iyad Hajjaj), and her parents Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff), and Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapoor).

Who are the bad guys?

Officially no news has been dropped by the production houses, however, the comics do give a sneak peek into what to expect from the series. Of the long list of Kamala’s enemies, prominent ones are:

RUMOR: The #MsMarvel Disney+ series will reportedly feature a villainous group called ClanDestine, a super-powered family in #Marvel comics! Details: https://t.co/hymah5kAQb pic.twitter.com/UZQba1D24i — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 20, 2021

The inventor: an evil clone of Thomas Edison, Kaboom: an inhuman terrorist group, Strom ranger: Ms. Marvel doppelganger, Doc. X: a computer virus blackmailing Khan.

Ms. Marvel arrives at Disney in the summer of 2022. No premiere date has been officially confirmed. Let us know what do you think about it.