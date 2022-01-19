Moon Knight Brings More Of Wanda’s Chaos Magic In The MCU

The official trailer of Moon Knight reveals how Marc Spector will deal with “chaos” and the outcomes of his alter-egos.

The first official trailer of Moon Knight gives us a glimpse into the mind of the protagonist Marc Spector AKA moon Knight. It shows him dealing with his multiple-personality disorder while struggling to accept the chaos that resides within.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight | Official Trailer | Disney+

“Embrace the chaos.” This is what Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) tells our protagonist Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) in the first trailer of Moon Knight. We would like you to remember these words and we will get back to them in a few. First, let’s break down the trailer.

Moon Knight Trailer Breakdown

Oscar Isaac is Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and More

The Moon Knight trailer straight away delves into his psyche and proves that Steven is dealing with a conflict with his mind. He has trouble differentiating between reality and dreams. The trailer shows Steven working in what seems to be either a museum or an antique store with lots of Egyptian antiques. This relates to the Egyptian mythology in which the very character of Moon Knight resides. We also see him having glimpses of monsters that appear Egyptian as well as pyramids. All these show just how much Moon Knight will delve into Egyptian mythos.

In the comics, Steven Grant shares his consciousness with Marc Spector, a marine-turned-mercenary, and Jake Lockley, a cab driver. However, Steven Grant is a millionaire in the comics, something that the creators of the series have altered or so it seems. We do get to see the mention of the name Marc as well as a scene where he is driving a truck which, although not a cab, does point towards his Jake-Lockley side. And while Steven is trying to run away from all this chaos, our potential antagonist Arthur Harrow tells him to embrace it.

At the very end of the trailer, we see the Moon Knight beating down what seems to be a non-human entity. It looks more like a werewolf (read on to know why we say so). Or it can also be one of Anubis’ henchmen. Anubis is the Egyptian god of the Dead and in the comics too there is a moment when Marc Spector is killed and he meets Anubis in the afterlife. However, why we are saying that he is beating one of Anubis’ henchmen and not Anubis himself in the trailer is because it is highly unlikely for him to beat the God of the Dead to death, that too in a bathroom. And provided that the show will deal in Egyptian mythology, it makes sense to consider the presence of Anubis.

Is Arthur Harrow the Moon Knight Villain?

Finally, we get to see Ethan Hawke who will play the role of Arthur Harrow. According to the comics, Arthur Harrow suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia which has caused his facial disfigurement. We do not see this in the trailer but it might just be another of Marvel Studios’ facades cum improvisations. The fact that he tells Steven to embrace the chaos sounds like he knows that the chaos is but magic, one that he is familiar with. We also see people bowing to him as if he is their leader. In an early interview, he did say that he took inspiration from American cult leader David Koresh who was involved with the Waco Siege of 1993.

As far as the comics are concerned, Arthur Harrow carries out experiments on his human patients with the motive to make them immune to pain. For these, he makes use of data he acquired from Nazi experiments carried out in Auschwitz during WW II. Interestingly, his part in the comics is only one issue long, the 1985 Moon Knight: Fist of Konshu Vol. 2. So it might be, that he is more of a conduit used to establish the real villain of Moon Knight.

What is the Chaos?

Now coming to what we told you to keep in mind at the very beginning of this piece. Arthur tells Steven to “embrace the chaos.” When was the last time you heard the word “chaos”? Yes, in WandaVision. Remember Chaos Magic? The Darkhold? Well, the Darkhold has a long history and one that involves not just Scarlet Witch but Moon Knight as well. Now you will know why we mentioned werewolf earlier.

The character of Moon Knight was introduced in Werewolf by Night series which also brought to light The Darkhold. The book carries all the spells of the Elder God Chthon who left it on earth to spread his powers. Gregor Russoff read a spell from the Darkhold and became a werewolf before unwillingly passing it on to his son, Jack Russel, who is the werewolf protagonist cum antihero in Werewolf by Night. Then, is the werewolf-like creature that Moon Knight beats up Jack Russel?

Be that as it may, the Darkhold is the source of Chaos Magic, the same Chaos that Steven has to embrace and become Moon Knight. Scarlet Witch too gains her powers from the book. Remember the last scene of WandaVision where we see Wanda reading from the Darkhold in her astral form? So, Scarlet Witch might just turn up in Moon Knight. Also, Moon Knight has a high chance of turning up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness since it will deal with the multiverse and chaos magic significantly.

With Moon Knight, the MCU is slowly beginning its exploration of marvel’s dark side. We have Doctor Strange 2, Werewolf by Night, Agatha: House of Harkness, Blade, and the return of Black Knight AKA Dane Whiteman. While we have to wait for the others, Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.