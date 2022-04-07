Moon Knight Episode 2 Introduces Marc Spector in a White Suit

Moon Knight Episode 2 reveals more about Moon Knight, Ammit and introduces us to more important characters.

Moon Knight is turning out to be a very enthralling show from Marvel. It has a touch of the new which was needed for a supernatural being such as Moon Knight. From the looks of it, Episode 2 is the stepping stone for the series that will lead us to the primary plot. While Episode 1 introduced us to Steven Grant, this Episode 2 introduced us to the situation he is in.

Steven Grant Meets Khonshu

Episode 1 only had Khonshu in glimpses or voices. But in this episode, we see Steven Grant not just see Khonshu clearly but also interact with him. The more interactions they have, the more Steven will be able to accept his reality. Also, with Khonshu slowly revealing himself to Steven, it is clear that he will have some kind of a role to play.

The Arrival of Layla El-Faouly

Episode 2 is the introduction of Layla El-Faouly, who is the wife of Marc Spector. It seems that she and Spector were looking for Ammit’s Ushabti (a figurine placed inside someone’s tomb) when the goons of Arthur Harrow attacked and they got separated and probably went different ways to escape Arthur. That’s how Spector turned up in London. But we do not how Steven Grant’s persona came into effect but it did make him lose all the memories of Marc. However, with Layla now back, we will probably know what really happened with them.

Layla El-Faouly is an exclusive character made only for Disney+ Moon Knight. She doesn’t have any mention in the comics. The only Layla that is there is a mutant who played an important role in the House of M event. That’s all. But we can expect her to tie into other shows and movies, especially in the upcoming Blade movie. This also brings into consideration the arrival of the Midnight Sons to the MCU.

Arthur Harrow and Ammit

Arthur Harrow reveals to Steven that before him, he was the Fist of Vengeance. But from Khonshu’s attitude towards Harrow, it seems that Steven’s wicked mind is what made Khonshu look for a new avatar which he found in Marc Spector. On the other hand, Arthur, who had already tasted power, began searching for more and found it in Ammit, Devourer of the Dead. This seems to be the reason why he was looking for the scarab that pointed towards Ammit’s Ushabti. He wants to raise Ammit and claim his power.

The interesting thing to note here is that he has a cane that is Ammit’s gift to her first avatar. We do not know how it came into his possession. But it makes one thing clear that Arthur already has interacted with Ammit in some way in the past.

Mr. Knight and Moon Knight- Are They Same?

Moon Knight Episode 2 also introduces us to Mr Knight. But this Mr Knight is different from the one in the comics. In the comics, he was an altogether different persona. He was the detective version of Moon Knight, talking to people and having sources in the police to find out more about the crimes in the streets.

In the show, Mr Knight is just Moon Knight in a white suit that is basically because Steven Grant took Layla’s words of summoning the “suit” a bit too literally. As for the arc of the suit, the creators probably went for it because it would make Moon Knight more agile while fighting bad guys.

Marc Spector Arrives in Egypt

At the end of Episode 2, we find Steven Grant giving control to Marc Spector to fight the jackal. But in the process, Marc gains control over his body, and Steven’s persona is stuck “on the other side.” Marc promises Steven that as soon as his job to stop Arthur is done, Steven will have his body back. Ultimately, Khonshu takes Marc to Egypt, the very place where they both found each other.

Thus, it seems that episode 3 will probably show us the events of the past and how Marc got his powers. We will also meet Frenchie Duchamp as well as mercenary Raul Bushman, the guy who left Marc for dead in an Egyptian desert.

Moon Knight Episode 3 arrives on April 13.