Millennial Jobs: Top 25 Six-Figure Salary Careers Options In 2021

Millennials are a large part of the workforce that has the highest earning potential. While they are the high earners, they are not yet rich. Here are the top 25 salary jobs distinctly for Millennials looking for a mid career shift.

While we always pin earning to balance with spending and saving habits, it is crucial to understand that the steep price hike and interest rate cuts are causing quite a dent in the financial goals. The pandemic has brought in budget cuts and caused chaos in the job market. However, there is a good number of high-paying jobs that can be pursued by a millennial.

Watch: How the Pandemic impacted Millennial Salaries and Top Jobs

Stagnant wages, student loans, lifestyle woes, and the market downturn, along with the scare of stock market investment, are causing a lot of challenges. However, there are quite a lot of jobs that offer six-figure salary jobs for the millennials.

Read on to find out the top 25 millennial career options and jobs in 2021:

Designers

Millennial designers with creative skills have a wide range of opportunities ranging from fashion, floral, interior, graphic, and industrial designing.

Software Developers

Software Development skills are the most sought-after skills across the globe and have a projected growth rate of 17.8%. Application designs, computer programming, and network systems are a few job roles among the software development/programming skills that offer a six-figure salary.

Physicians and Surgeons

Physicians across the globe are on-demand, and that has only increased further with the current pandemic. General practitioners, cardiologists, surgeons, oncologists, and a few other categories are on-demand and include medical school, multi-year residency, and licensed medical practice.

Operations manager

Operations managers cater to job responsibilities ranging from task delegation, day-to-day operations, policy creation, and many more in various industries and cross-functional areas. Operations managers play a crucial role in running the daily activities of a business smoothly.

Lawyers/ Paralegals

A law degree is a prerequisite to becoming a lawyer. However, it is not a deal-breaker if you are pursuing a career as a legal assistant/paralegal. Extensive research, document preparation, and a few other job responsibilities can be managed with an associate degree.

Market Research Specialists

Data gathering, determining potential sale points, creating campaigns, and many other job responsibilities are a part of the market research specialist role.

Web developers

Web development includes the design, creation, and updating of websites on the world wide web. Millennials can make a mark in the web world and also achieve their financial goals with this job.

Psychologists

Mental wellness is a rising concern across the globe, and it has only been on the uprise in the COVID -19 scenario. Studying the way people think/ behave and offering suggestions to improve the mindset involves but is not limited to the job role of a psychologist.

Auditors/ Accountants

As long as there are businesses and taxes, there is a need for auditors and accountants. Examining financial records and tax forms are just a part of the wide spectrum of roles played by accountants.

Financial Managers

Accounting, investing, banking and other financial activities are at the crux of every business. It is also one of the fastest-growing fields and requires bachelor’s and, in some cases master’s degree holders.

Architectural/ Engineering Managers

Software firms employ architectural/ engineering managers to manage specific projects that may require them to manage projects, teams, technical aspects, and R&D initiatives.

HR Managers

People and culture play a vital role in the success of an organization. Hiring, onboarding, compliance with the state and local employment laws, coordination, and organization of all human resource activities are a part of the HR role. There are quite a few significant responsibilities that are also a part of human resources ranging from compensation to Learning & Development.

Dentists

Oral hygiene is crucial for overall health, and Dentists work hard at keeping teeth and gums in excellent shape. Recession or not, dentists are going to be in high demand irrespective of any other factor.

Management professors

Whether a startup or a large corporate, every business involves departments like accounting, HR, marketing, operations, and a few others. MBAs are hired for a variety of roles every year, and the management professors play a vital role in grooming the business administration and management professionals.

Physical Therapists

Patients with chronic conditions and injuries require physical therapists to help them improve and manage their pain.

Statisticians

Collecting and analyzing numerical data for key finds in a variety of fields in business require statisticians. Statistical data enables businesses to make data-driven decisions.

Database Administrators

With increased digital life data, is the center of every business. Storing and organizing data ranging from financial information to shipping records is all a part of the database administration role.

Management Analysts

Cutting costs and increasing revenue are the current financial goals of every business, and the management consultants/ analysts offer the best advice and are the most lucrative job role.

Computer Programmers

Writing code and testing them for various applications and software is a fun job for a computer programmer with a passion for coding.

Loan Officers

Whether you are starting a business or buying a house, it is impossible to stay away from a credit counselor. Evaluating, authorizing, and approving loan applications are a part of the job role.

Civil Engineers

Designing, maintaining and building infrastructure projects like airports, roads, and buildings require civil engineers meaning civil engineers are never to go off demand.

Mechanical Engineers

Designing, developing, and testing mechanical engines, machines, tools, and devices are a part of the mechanical engineer roles.

Occupational Therapists

Occupational therapy is one of the highest paying jobs in healthcare. Occupational therapists enable people with illnesses to improve their skills to manage their everyday life.

Computer Support Specialists

Computers/ laptops are an essential part of every job role, and the computer support specialists offer technical assistance to both individual users and companies relying on computer networks.

Education Administrators

Educational initiatives, marketing, communications, and student instruction are all a part of the education administrators’ job role. Most education administrators are master degree holders themselves and are well experienced to offer suggestions and manage a range of administration activities.