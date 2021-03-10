NEWSLINE

Why The Millennials vs Gen Z War Is Unhealthy For Planet Earth

The Whole Gen Z vs Millennial War Is Not Healthy For Planet Earth
DKODING Studio
Diya Ghosh
Diya Ghosh

Education: Bachelors of Journalism and Mass Communication, Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies | Diya Ghosh covers stories around the latest entertainment happenings in the US. She writes extensively on OTT Platform productions, docu-series and historical biopics. Prior to DKODING Media Inc., she has worked for The Statesman (2016) and MediaNama (2017). Diya has also worked with the Government of NCT of Delhi as a researcher in 2019. She also has experience of working in the not-for-profit sector.

Previous Article
The Greatest Global Music Icons 2021 — 10 Living Legends Who Inspire Billions
Next Article
Elon Musk Confidential — Every Single Detail About The World's Most Wanted Entrepreneur