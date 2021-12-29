Matt Reeves Wants To Beat Christopher Nolan’s Batman

With The Batman just months away, Matt Reeves and the whole crew have been talking about Gotham’s Caped Crusader’s first solo movie since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight rises. And now they have revealed how high their aim is with this film.

It has been a long journey of almost five years to bring The Batman on the big screen. Now the wait is very short with only three months remaining to see Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight fighting in the streets of Gotham. Although being made on a modest budget of a hundred million dollars, the creative crew behind The Batman insist that they want to go all out with their movie.



Rivaling Christopher Nolan’s Batman

Dylan Clark has revealed to Empire that he was clear in his aims for The Batman. “I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you’,” he says. And while Nolan told a character-grounded Bruce Wayne story across his three films, Reeves wants to drill into all aspects of the man beneath the cowl. “Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core,” says Clark. Clark is the producer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and had also produced his previous films like War on the Planet of Apes.

Matt Reeves focuses on Year Two

“We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents’ murder and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself into Batman,” explains Reeves. “But I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and does not yet really know exactly how to be Batman. It is a Year Two story. And I wanted you to connect to him. Not only as Bruce but as Batman.”

A new Joker

According to various leaks, Barry Keoghan will be The Joker in Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. While he won’t be revealed outright as the Joker, he will be shown to be going on the path to becoming the Clown Prince of Gotham. Matt Reeves has been very vocal about the fact that most of the characters are not fully themselves yet, as this is a year one story.

So Joker not being Joker is also a decision with that strategy in mind. Keoghan is cast in The Batman as Stanley Merkel. Merkel is also a police officer who usually partners with Jim Gordon in his early days.

Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir. Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films.

The movie releases worldwide on 4th March next year.



