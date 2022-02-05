Marvel Is Pushing To Add Batman To Multiverse Of Madness

Either because of the over-wishful Peter Parker in No Way Home or due to the overlooked mistake of Doctor Strange while helping Peter out. Whichever side you’re on, the thing is – a multiverse has been opened up which is why we could see our favourite Spidermen in cinemas once again after much waiting. And this is just the beginning of all that we’re going to see.

The Batman In Doctor Strange 2

With the Multiverse of Madness ahead of us we can be sure of finding things as crazy as one of the Batman being in a Marvel film. Jeremy Conrad of Manabytes revealed Ben Affleck, who played the caped crusader in Zack Snyder’s Batman vs Superman (2016) might be seen in the Multiverse of Madness.

Why?

All the love in the world to Charlie Cox, and people will lose it if this happens, but I won't be that surprised if Feige circles back to… pic.twitter.com/0pyyJJJJ14 — Erik Voss (@eavoss) January 14, 2021

Because before Charlie Cox took up the mantle in the Netflix series, Affleck played Matt Mudrock in the 2003 Daredevil movie. And, that’s not all. Ben’s fans too want him to change his ship to Marvel due to the mistreatment of future ‘Batfleck’ films by DC.

Although Ben’s Daredevil is a decent film. At least now the fans are admitting so but back then the movie was criticized heavily by the audience and the critics as well. adding the Batman star to the mix can provide this character with a nice closure.

Captain America too, Gets a new avatar

Chris Evans who was so good with his role as the Captain, perhaps made us all forget his other ‘marvel adventures’. But the Multiverse is not here to leave any room for forgetting. The Captain will possibly be a part of the film but not as Captain America.

Chris Evans as Human Torch in Secret Wars lol https://t.co/UU9m6M52ZW — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 26, 2020

Chris has also played Jonathan Storm or the Human Torch in the movie Fantastic 4. And since Mister Fantastic is rumoured to be a part of the film, there is a possibility of Chris being back in Marvel with a different ‘package’ this time.

Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker

Another character who could be a part of the Multiverse of Madness is Tobey Maguire’s, Peter Parker. The speculation started when Elizabeth Olsen’s (Wanda) Portuguese voice-over artist Mariana Torres put up an Instagram story (below) with Manolo Rey who voice Tobey Maguire. The fandom had a collective meltdown. Furthermore, Maguire also stated in a recent interview indicated that his spider-Man Chapter isn’t closed after No Way Home.

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness:



Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”. pic.twitter.com/XZwBUdKGFM — Spidey Updates (@SpideyUpdate) January 23, 2022

It’s also backed by one basic fact that this movie – Multiverse of Madness – is being directed by Sam Raimi who is well known for casting his old ‘acquaintances’ in his films.-

And we know he did this with Bruce Campbell who acted in Raimi’s Spiderman 1, 2 and 3 and will be seen in Doctor Strange – Multiverse of Madness now. So, Tobey is quite expected.

The rumours are uncountable and fan theories are even more, and some other superheroes who are expected to be in the film are Deadpool, Ghost Rider and Wolverine.

The only sure way to know how many of our favourites are actually in the film is to wait for May the 6th, 2022 and watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.