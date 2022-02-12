Marvel Is Risking Being ‘Weird’ With Oscar Issac’s Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac confirms that the limited Moon Knight is going to be weirder than MCU fans expected after the teaser.

MCU is not just bringing a new TV series but also bringing a brand new superhero with Moon Knight. After the show’s teaser, fans somewhat knew that the series will touch several unconventional aspects and now Oscar Isaac himself has said that Moon Knight was allowed to make several “weird decisions.”

Oscar Isaac calls 'Moon Knight' a 'limited series' with a lot of creative freedom



'We could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions'



Record-breaking trailer

The almost two-minute teaser gave a glimpse of how the series is going to be dark and full of action. The small video spread like fire once it dropped on YouTube and made several records for Marvel. Undoubtedly, fans are already on their toes to watch Moon Knight on Disney+.

Though there is a lot of Marvel stuff coming out this year, Moon Knight is something that clearly has the potential to stand out of the normal Marvel league. MCU fans knew from the teaser that is going to be out of the box, and are now even more sure after Oscar Isaac’s “weird decisions” remark.

“There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view.” Issac recently spoke about how the series is going to be ‘weird’ while conversing with the Morbius star, Jared Leto during Variety’s Actors on Actors. Further speaking about the process he said, they were able to make risky decisions without worrying about the box office.

We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least — and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards — it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can be financially.

Moon Knight is the newest MCU character

Oscar didn’t stop there and further explained how the Moon Knight character is going to be a new addition and how it is not there in the comics.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,”

So, as we said before, Moon Knight is going to be an unconventional show. Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin it will revolve around the concept of multiple personalities within Marc Spector.

Spector happens to be a mercenary who was earlier a Marine and after he died he was resurrected by the God of Moon, Khonshu. Post resurrection he became a vigilante trying to save innocents and brutally fight the injustices.

The main plot

The main plot of the show is expected to show the complications Oscar will face because of his dissociative identity disorder. The real turn will come when his vigilante alter ego begins to dominate the other.

Along with Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight will also star Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Hawke is going to be the lead villain while Calamawy’s role is still under wraps. But, what can be said with certainty is that she will play some major role, maybe Scarlet Fasinera.

The good part is we don’t have to wait for a long time. Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on 30th March 2022.