Marvel Has Now Bigger Problem With Captain Marvel Than Brie Larson

MCU phase 4 will have to fix the mess they wreaked in What If…? Series

The MCU’s What If…? Series seems to be splashing more mess around in the saga than doing any good to the viewers. And again, unsurprisingly, it’s Captain Marvel that will need some serious damage control in the upcoming sequel of the movie that is slated to release in the year 2022.

The canonical character of Marvel that was already under the radar for being a mere joke in the odyssey is surrounded by yet another blanket of ridicule. But this time, the accusations are far weighty than their predecessors and would demand better tactics of redemption.

UNJUSTIFIED CLAIMS

When Marvel’s president Kevin Feige introduced Carol Denver in Captain Marvel as the most powerful Avengers in the cosmos. Quite naturally, the viewers’ expectations catapulted to new heights, where they fantasized about this female superhero to outpace male-dominated mainstream superheroes like Thor, Iron Man, and Steve. But contrary to those ambitious assumptions, she did negligibly.

With minuscule screentime in the concluding phase 3 film, Avengers Endgame, and inconsequential damage to Thanos (Josh Brolin), the character was already becoming a rotten figment. Despite the holistic attempts of the studio to grant her hyped image by naming the team Avengers after US Air Force callsign, and her driving powers from space Infinity stone.

Such touted claims at the end of the studio and the limited contribution of the character in shaping the saga had the fandom question the abilities of Danver’s. Funny enough, 20+ movies have passed and there is no concrete answer to this.

WHAT IF…? PAINTS THE ‘UNDOER’ IMAGE

The two very specific incidents from the What If…? Series, have further aggravated the ineffectual image of Carol. The first scene appears in episode 7, “What If… Thor Were An Only Child?” where Thor and Carol end up in battle when she is summoned to stop Thor from destroying the Earth. Embarrassingly, she is unsuccessful on her part, albeit Frigga’s (Thor’s mother) fear compels Thor to not take this measure. Later she advocates not employing her full potential. Why would the most powerful superhero not save the Earth at such a life-threatening crisis? The predicament about her capabilities doesn’t end here.

In the following What if episode 8, Carol Denver is annihilated by Ultron in seconds. So, what was subtly hint the episode 8 was explicitly explained in E9 that she does nothing. Throughout Danvers’s journey in the MCU, none of the instances in movies or TV series shines spotlight towards her experiences and extraordinary wisdom that’s collated by her over decades. Frankly, she just guest appears at the crisis and does nothing.

More so, she relishes the time at inter-galactic movements and that’s all the character arc she has got despite bagging massive hype from the studio. In order to mop this mess underlined in her ledger and to reverse the joke on her, the upcoming sequel of Captain Marvel has got to do better to keeps its claims justified.

Captain Marvel 2 will star Brie Larson as Carol, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.