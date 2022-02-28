As Defenders Make Their Way To Disney+ Marvel Green-Lights A New Daredevil Series

While we only got Matt Murdock and not Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems that the Hornhead is in for an MCU return.

Netflix’s Daredevil starring Charlie Cox ran for 3 seasons from 2015 to 2018 and received a great response from fans as well as critics. Despite that, Netflix cancelled its 4th season the same year. And fans were at a loss for words. We didn’t even know whether we would see him again. But one thing was for sure. Daredevil set a new benchmark for gory and visceral action in superhero shows (rated TV-M which is the TV equivalent of an R-Rated movie), a standard that superhero movies could barely imagine reaching (Avengers: Endgame was PG-13).

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher and more Netflix-distributed Marvel shows will be added to Disney+ on March 16. pic.twitter.com/UdK9OFQMZx — mcu content (@mcucomfort) February 23, 2022

However, it’s 2022 (4 years since Daredevil got cancelled), and Marvel is finally in a position to access R-Rated content with Deadpool 3 and Blade already in the pipeline. Recently, all the Defenders characters i.e., Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen marked their debut on Disney+. Nonetheless, Spider-Man: No Way Home firest introduced Matt Murdock to the MCU. So it is only a matter of time before Daredevil gets his own show or stars in an MCU movie. Here’s what we know so far.

Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home

To have Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock was a treat in itself. But for the MCU to introduce him in a Spider-Man movie, although surreal, makes sense. In the comics, these two characters have often interacted with each other, having a partnership that dates back to 1964!

And it was a rumour all along that Matt Murdock would defend Spider-Man in court so no surprises there. However, the fact that nobody remembers Peter anymore means that the next encounter between Spider-Man and Daredevil is very far away, probably in the third film of the upcoming Spider-Man trilogy if at all.

Watch: Charlie Cox – Daredevil & Matt Murdock’s MCU return

A New Daredevil Series in Development

Editorial Industry Insider Cosmic Wonder in January reported that Marvel Studios has filed two new productions LLCs. Now, filing a production LLC is Marvel’s very first step towards green-lighting pre-production for any Marvel movie or show. This is so that from that once they file it, the project becomes their exclusively. So, coming back, the two brand new production LLCs are namely Prodigal Pie Productions and Extremely Dangerous Productions LLC. And both these have been slated as streaming service productions i.e. series. While Prodigal Pie Productions is pretty anonymous, Extremely Dangerous Productions does ring a bell.

Keeping in mind the rumours that Daredevil will show up in Echo and She-Hulk, and hopefully in a Spider-Man movie too, Extremely Dangerous Productions does sound like it belongs to Matt Murdock. After all, from what we know about him from the Netflix series and keeping in mind that the same guy will play the character, Extremely Dangerous Productions might just mean a new Daredevil series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Charlie Cox Teases His Return

In a recent interview with HeyUGuys (Youtube), Charlie Cox gave a nod to his future as Daredevil in the MCU.

“I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity…otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird ‘one scene” moment. I don’t know much, I know a little, and what I do know I’m very excited about… there’s a chance it could be the next 10 years of my life.”

Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox reportedly will both make cameos in the upcoming Disney-Plus series ‘SHE-HULK’ to reintroduce Frank Castle and Matt Murdock into the mainstream MCU. pic.twitter.com/4hoO9DQNXl — amina’s assistant (@eternaIsx) February 20, 2022

In another interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he knows only a little about the future of Daredevil and Kingpin in the MCU.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for [both D’Onofrio and myself] to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”

With Kingpin introduced in Hawkeye as well, Marvel already has the hero and the villain at their disposal. All they have to do is to opt for a new series that is, as mentioned earlier, “extremely dangerous”.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. It has also set its digital release.