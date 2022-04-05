Marvel Effortlessly Solved Moon Knight’s Batman Problem

The first episode of Moon Knight put the age-old comparisons between Marvel’s Moon Knight and DC’s Batman to their rest.

With Moon Knight now out, people are bringing back the origins of the character from the Marvel comics, one that it shares quite a lot with DC’s caped crusader Batman. However, the introduction of MCU’s Moon Knight has solved the character’s Batman problem.

In Marvel comics, Moon Knight has often been referred to as Marvel’s answer to DC’s Batman; a Caped vigilante with the alter-ego of a billionaire. Both Bruce Wayne and Steven Grant fund their money for their superheroes. Both have a dark past that takes a toll on their mannerisms and character arcs. But Bruce Wayne’s money is inherited and this is what he uses to research and develop Batman’s cool gadgets and vehicles. Steven Grant on the other hand got rich out of the investments he made. He legitimized all the money that Marc Spector got his hands on from the pockets of the bad guys.

Steven Grant in the MCU

In the comics, Marc Spector is the primary character that has Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, Mr. Knight, and Moon Knight as his alter-egos. However, in the Disney+ show, Oscar Isaac’s character is introduced as Steven Grant and not Marc, thereby changing the narrative. This adds to the mystery of his character, one that we along with Steven will find out with time. Furthermore, unlike in the comics, Steven works in a museum and has a bare minimum income. In this way, the show swaps Steven’s wealth with his mental health, thereby brushing off its Bruce Wayne links. To begin the Moon Knight story with an alter-ego gives it the edge of the unknown. This makes the character more interesting and adds matter to our wait for the slow revelation.

Moon Knight Isn’t Batman

Moon Knight and Batman have a lot in common. These aspects include brooding, vigilantism at night, caped suit, past trauma, and the willingness to reveal their “dark side” when on a mission. Yet Moon Knight is a lot different in his approach. And are not talking about his mystical arc. Unlike Batman who has a moral code of no deaths and opts for beatdowns, Moon Knight isn’t afraid to get things bloody. And this is also a result of his mental state which can get a lot worse. He is gruesome and visceral almost to the point where we can compare his techniques with the Punisher.

The Motivation

Batman’s AKA Bruce Wayne’s trauma results from the death of his parents when he was very young. Moreover, it is his enemies that also add to his mental state, like Joker and Riddler. But Moon Knight is all about himself. The hallucinations, the inability to differentiate between dreams and waking life, and the constant interchange among the alter-egos make his actions unpredictable. So, Steven’s mind alone makes his alter-ego of the white caped crusader a lot more complex than Batman. Now, it only remains to be seen just how much of this the Disney+ show explores provided that Batman’s trauma in the comics goes back almost double the years of Moon Knight’s.

Before comparing Batman and Moon Knight, we need to give time to the latter to reveal himself to us along with Steven himself. Batman has come a long way and Moon Knight’s journey has just begun. So let us not compare them and their mental state but give them their space to deal with the traumas. Imagine how it would be if only both of these characters had a conversation about mental health. That would be beneficial, right?