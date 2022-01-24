Leonardo Di Caprio Is Marvel’s New Evil Spider-Man

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s cast list allegedly leaked

With Spider-Man: No way Home, Marvel has opened the door to the multiverse and now there’s no going back. With the multiverse comes infinite possibilities of alternate versions of our favourite characters and old Marvel stars from other franchises (X-men, Fantastic Four) returning.

After the success of the Spider-Man trio (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland), and the Disney+ series Loki set up the Multiversal War. Marvel is set to dive deep into the multiverse with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man trilogy) is currently expected to run to have a runtime of 3 hours and is expected to include multiple cameos.

Multiverse Of Madness Has Mad Cameos

Marvel fan news account @MCUverse_ recently posted a picture [below] of the alleged cast list of the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

The alleged cast leak includes credits for Tom Cruise as Iron Man who Marvel fans suspect to be playing an alternate version of Iron Man, Superior Iron Man. The list also includes the entire cast of Fox’s X-Men franchise including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, both Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy as Professor Charles Xavier, and the entire cast of the original Fantastic Four, including Chris Evans who’s already notable in the MCU for playing Captain America.

A new supposed leak for the cast members of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness; could be fake🚨! pic.twitter.com/VxJEcM1EDn — MCUverse (@MCUverse_) January 19, 2022

Talking about cameos from old Marvel movies, the cast leak also includes Edward Norton as Hulk, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their iterations of Spider-Man, Ben Affleck as Daredevil and Mahershala Ali as Blade.

Leonardo Di Caprio As MCU Spider-Man

What captured the attention of the fans on Twitter is one special name on the list, Leonardo di Caprio who is credited as Spider-Man. This is not that implausible as James Cameron had considered casting Leonardo as Spider-Man when he was being considered to helm the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Sometime in the 90s there's a @JimCameron @LeoDiCaprio @Schwarzenegger Spiderman Script. We read it https://t.co/bJuRu6CW2v but I had to make a supercut of the INSANE CATCHPHRASE they had Arnie say as Doc Ock! pic.twitter.com/YgZK6jbhTb — Johnny B. (Pisano Pictures) (@johnbrillantes) January 23, 2022

While confirmation is yet to come, Marvel fans have already begun theorizing and making memes. Some theorize that Leonardo di Caprio will be playing an evil version of Spider-Man. Twitter users even claim that John Krasinski will be joining the cast as Mr Fantastic. Furthermore, theories are rampant that the film will follow an alternate version of the House of M storyline, a part of which was adapted into the Disney+ series WandaVision.

Related: Tom Cruise’s Iron-Man Variant To Step Into Robert Downey Jr’s Shoes

Once again, the crafty fans are against Marvel as they try to find out what’s planned for the next film while Marvel tries to keep it all under wraps. Currently, the only confirmed information regarding the plot of the film that has been released is the appearance of Strange Supreme (from Marvel’s What If series on Disney+) who is set to be the main antagonist.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theatres on May 6th, 2022.

Tanmay Jain