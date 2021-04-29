Late Entry To The Bitcoin Boom? — 4 Smart Ways For You To Play

Cryptocurrencies are for the 2020s what the Internet was for the 2000s. With the digital currencies reaching all-time highs and companies finally accepting Bitcoins and Altcoins as payments, people are rushing to invest in crypto assets.

Cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen an impressive surge in the last year. This surge was maintained at a quite high rate during the first months of 2021 before it lost its momentum in March. Bitcoin price has gone up to almost 500 percent since the beginning of its surge in October, only to an all-time high of $60,000 per bitcoin in March. Though its unbeatable surge took a hit in March, the boom is not going anywhere, anytime soon, according to the experts.

Though experts predict the loss of surge in March to continue even this month, the bitcoin investors and traders are enthusiastic about this cryptocurrency even now. According to an interview with Forbes, the Chief executive of the Isle of Man-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange CoinCorner, Danny Scott, the month of April might also bring a positive change for bitcoin this time.

Bitcoin in Business

Business giants such as Elon Musk’s Tesla and Dan Morehead’s Pantera Capital are two of the many companies that have invested in bitcoins. PayPal has also made an announcement stating their willingness to allow users to complete their payment at checkout with bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies.

Yesterday, Visa launched crypto payments.



Today, PayPal launches crypto checkout service in the USA. Customers can now pay with #Bitcoin at the point of checkout. https://t.co/vdTO1BZyhY — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 30, 2021

According to a report by CNBC, BNY Mellon (Bank of New York Mellon), the oldest bank in the United States, has announced its interest in financing bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies in February. While talking about their decision of dealing with digital currencies, BNY Mellon’s CEO Roman Regelman revealed, the “growing client demand for digital assets, maturity of advanced solutions” and better regulations have presented an excellent opportunity for them to “extend our current service offerings to this emerging field.”

The renowned automobile car manufacturer, Tesla has announced their $1.5 billion in bitcoins that have resulted in a massive surge in the following days. According to their new policy, buyers can also buy their Tesla cars using bitcoins from now on, following the current laws and on a limited basis initially.

Tesla buys $1.5 billion in bitcoin, plans to accept it as payment https://t.co/HbTf3Jfop8 — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) February 8, 2021

Bitcoin Investments

With the impressive surge of cryptocurrencies, investors are showing interest in investing in bitcoins. Buying bitcoin is also easier than other investment methods, making this easily adoptable by the investors. Coinbase (COIN), the first public-traded cryptocurrency exchange, brings attention to the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies through its initial public offering. According to Coindesk.com, the price of bitcoin reached up to 122% last Tuesday.

Coinbase’s direct listing – and bitcoin’s 700% climb in the last 12 months – finally capture the attention of the multi-trillion dollar wealth management industry, which until recently has restricted clients from investing in cryptohttps://t.co/Kjcgnd9Vkz — Forbes Crypto (@ForbesCrypto) April 22, 2021

There are no ETFs or mutual funds to help you to act on the bitcoin surge regularly. To invest in this cryptocurrency and rip the right benefits from the surge, one needs to follow a few steps cautiously. Here is a guide to help you with your bitcoin investment.

Invest in Trusts that Holds Bitcoins

With no trustable ETFs or Mutual Funds, trusts holding Bitcoins can be helpful for investments in this cryptocurrency. GBTC is a fund that holds its shares with bitcoin and also allows the investors direct exposure to the bitcoin price trends.

GBTC is a private placement, similar to an ETF. One needs to assure some of the wealth standards to be able to invest in bitcoin. As an example, an investor will only be able to buy GBTC with Morgan Stanley, if they have at least $2 million worth of investments with the firm. As shares can trade at a discount, the price of GTBC shares does not follow bitcoin’s value particularly.

"An update from Grayscale on April 20 indicated that GBTC had $36.1769 billion worth of assets under management (AUM), and an update on April 21 indicated that its AUM had risen to $36.4602 billion in AUM, a rise of $283.3 million."@hardeyjumoh reportshttps://t.co/XFki80AAzp pic.twitter.com/AB2yppWPMY — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 22, 2021

Invest Directly Through Applications like Coinbase and Coinswitch

Bitcoin enthusiasts can invest in this cryptocurrency easily through applications. One can use the Coinbase exchange to invest in bitcoin or buy and sell this cryptocurrency through PayPal, Robinhood, or Square’s Cash App. You can also buy fractional shares of bitcoin through Coinbase.

Dealing with bitcoin through PayPal will not allow you to take personal ownership of your digital asset, which you can have if investing through Cash App.

Use Hedge Funds to Play with the Bitcoin Price Directly

Opulent investors can also work with the bitcoin surge through hedge funds directly. To be able to invest through hedge funds, one needs to register a minimum investment higher than the requirements of regular ETFs or mutual funds. Investors will be required to have a net worth of more than $1 million excluding their annual income of more than $200,000 for single investors and $300,000 for married joint filers.

Related: Will Bitcoin At $100,000 Be As Good As Gold?

Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin are gaining popularity in the market and among the investors with each passing day. Big business houses are also coming into the picture with big investments, claiming their stakes in this market. In the digital world of the 21st-century, this can surely be a sign of positive change.

Bet on Emerging Markets

Apart from the familiar market of the US and UK, these digital currencies are also stepping into less explored market places like India. In its last statement in March, Coinbase has announced its launch in India and its plan of hiring tech and product experts for the same.

With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market, it is also opening scope for new business modules. We can surely expect to see a different and completely new industry blooming within a few years, just as we are seeing now around AI technology.