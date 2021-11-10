Kevin Feige Isn’t Ready For Spider-Man To Leave The MCU

After the fans were all tensed about Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man leaving the MCU, Kevin Feige revealed that Spider-Man will stay in the MCU.

MCU fans are all excited for the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but at the same time they are a little disheartened as it will be the last movie in the Spider-Man trilogy. The fans are worried as this might not be the only last Spider-Man movie but maybe Tom Holland’s last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige doesn’t think Sony and Marvel Studios will have another Spider-Man break up!https://t.co/CT62nypF0Y pic.twitter.com/ls8tN4xYdl — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) October 28, 2021

Spider-Man is the fans’ favourite

The fans were tensed that after the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, it might be time to bid goodbye to their friendly Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the deal between Sony and Marvel would come to an end after the movie.

MCU and Sony had a final deal and Sony came to terms with letting Marvel make the last part of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. From the time the news has come out the fans are no more excited about the upcoming movie, they are moreover sad and disheartened.

Kevin Feige and Tom Holland are beginning to share details on how the Sony/Marvel partnership was saved. https://t.co/Ghmvs48h0a pic.twitter.com/XZZ2iFDut0 — IGN (@IGN) October 28, 2021

The deal between the two production giants – Sony and Marvel, came into existence back in 2016 when Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in the first MCU film, Captain America: Civil War. After that, there were several more appearances, especially in the two Spider-Man standalone: Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Away From Home.

The character played by Tom Holland made an everlasting impact on the fans from the first time it started slinging his web. Even the character’s chemistry synced in so well with the other Avengers, especially Tony Stark that fans within no time accepted Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man as an integral member of the Avengers.

Watch: Understanding The Marvel Sony Deal

Sony and Marvel are all sorted now

Though the relationship between Spider-Man and the Avengers looked all smooth, this wasn’t the case between the two involved production houses, Marvel and Sony, when it came to Spider-Man. The partnership between the production houses broke after some movies and the dreams of the Spider-Man trilogy started perishing.

Tom Holland drove to Amy Pascal's house and pitched non-MCU Spider-Man movie ideas on the day of the Marvel & Sony breakup



Two ideas were:



• Peter Parker falls through a portal into #Venom world



• A Kraven the Hunter film



(via Empire Magazine) pic.twitter.com/L15sB2DJhu — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 28, 2021

Later on, after several negotiations and numerous efforts, especially by Tom Holland, it was finalized that he will appear for one final time in the MCU to complete the Spider-Man trilogy. Holland made sure that Sony sees what the Spider-Man character can do for the production houses and how much fans loved that character. Holland said,

“People seem to think I suddenly went to law school and single handedly struck up a deal between Sony and Disney. Essentially, all I did was show both parties how passionate I was about this character.”

Further adding, I basically said, ‘Look, if there’s a world where you can fix this, it will be so much better for the character, and for me, and for the fans. So if you can fix it, fix it.’ Though there are always such conflicts going on and now when everything is pretty straightforward regarding the conflict that took place back in time. The MCU fans were never prepared to bid farewell to their favourite superhero, Spider-Man.

Related: Tom Holland To Leave MCU After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Now, this was back in 2019 when all that conflict took place. Recently the fans finally had their silver lining moment when Kevin Feige in an interview said that the fans will not have to go through “that emotional rollercoaster” again.

“I don’t anticipate us going through that emotional rollercoaster, or putting fans through that emotional rollercoaster, again.”

Spider-Man and Venom will meet soon

Also, the Spider-Man movies are doing so well on the box office especially Spider-Man: Far From Home that hit the $ 1 billion mark, it is evident to Sony that there is a lot of potential in the Spider-Man character which in turn will be amazing for their Venom franchise as well.

It is somewhat final that Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man will stay with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU fans and the MCU president, Kevin Feige, nobody is ready to let go of Spider-Man. And, now that he will stay in the MCU he will play more amazing roles and be prominently involved in the multiverse, fans will get to see the Spider-Man team with several other superheroes.

Spider-Man is not going to stay limited to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will make his way to Sony’s Venom franchise. Maybe it’s not too far when fanatics get to see Sony and Marvel come together to bring Spider-Man and Venom together.

For now, the last movie in the Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland will hit theatres on 17th December 2021.