Kevin Feige Is Correcting His Mistake Of Getting Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man Cancelled

Can you imagine what it would be if Sony makes the third installment of its Amazing Spider-Man franchise? Here’s what’s possible.

Who would have thought that a friendly neighbourhood would have rocked the world in the way it has? Spider-Man is perhaps the most talked-about superhero today, thanks to both Marvel and Sony equally. And while most of us are talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, have you thought about the untitled movies set for release in 2023? Can one of these be The Amazing Spider-man 3!

THE VILLAINS OF NO WAY HOME

We already know that Jamie Foxx’s Electro from TASM franchise will be coming back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with him we also have Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and from the looks of it Daniel Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Here too there’s more than meets the eye. Off late, James Franco has been sharing pics from the sets of Raimi’s Spider-Man on Instagram. Does this mean that it will be him and not Dafoe as the Goblin?!

And to spice things, even more, the Empire magazine’s print edition provided a snippet that spoke of not only Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from the Raimi franchise but also Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from Marc Webb’s TASM franchise.

WATCH: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 ENDING

The mere mention of these characters even though they may not be in Spider-Man: No Way Home is proof that it will connect with the worlds created by Raimi and Webb. So, in the same way in which they can come into the MCU, some of them can even cross over into Sony’s TASM universe.

THE VILLAINS OF SONY’S SPIDER-MAN UNIVERSE

The success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is no doubt a boost for Sony to greenlight its potential projects. We already have Morbius arriving on January 28, 2022. And we must not forget that the trailer had Michael Keaton’s Vulture in it. Also that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as Kraven the Hunter for his own standalone movie. There are rumours of Olivia Wilde involved in Spider-Woman along with a handful of other characters like Black Cat, Madame Web, Nightwatch and more. So, Sony has its own cauldron in which to cook with its own ingredients.

A LONG LOST AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 MOVIE

Long before Tom Holland would be cast as Spider-Man in the MCU, Kevin Feige reached out to Sony with his group of executive producers to help them sort out the future of Spider-Man. This is when Feige suggested Sony let Marvel handle Spidey’s next big-screen appearance after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the apparent disappointment it was. But before coming to Sony, Feige had a classified meeting with a select group of executive producers to decide about how a deal with Sony would work and if they were able to crack a 5-picture deal, what would the stories be? So Sony dropped ASM 3 and the rest is history.

THE FUTURE OF SONY

Sony currently has two untitled movies slated for release in 2023 i.e. June 23 and October 6. These were in addition to Kraven the Hunter that will arrive on January 13, 2023. We do not know what these movies are but what is the possibility that either of them is an Amazing Spider-Man sequel?

Curiously, MCU too had an untitled movie slated for release on October 6 but removed it last week. It may be that the movie is a collaboration, in which case the distribution rights will belong to Sony. We know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s last outing at the web-slinger for the time being. So, it may be that we shall have Garfield return to don the “amazing” suit.

As the Watcher said, “Follow me and ponder the question…What if?”