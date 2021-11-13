Kevin Feige And Disney Boss Are Fighting Over Iron Man’s Replacement

Is Kevin Feige on a route to the annihilation of Iron Man’s MCU legacy by feeding the future ventures with the woke issues?

Marvel Cinematic Universe, undoubtedly, is one of the successful running franchises in the history of cinema. With more than twenty films in the franchise and a box office revenue collection of over $22 Billion, the expanding universe of films is ballooning up to unfathomable depths and breaths.

But as every good comes to an end, this gargantuan landscape of MCU is crawling close to controversies and debacles. Ostensibly, pushing the future of the franchise into the darker realms. As leaked by Youtuber Doomcock, Marvel’s head Kevin Feige and Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek’s growing discord over the future of Iron Man’s legacy is the deep-rooted issue that is craving the path to failures.

The Board room squabble

In the video posted (below) by Youtuber last week, Doomcock claims about an ongoing feud between the two biggies of Disney and Marvel in a board room meeting.

Reportedly, Feige had plans for adapting the comic series, Ironheart featuring young Riri Williams into TV series. So far, so good but here’s the catch, the character was further destined to take over Iron Man’s superhero role. And this didn’t appeal to Chapek, he expressed his evident dubiety to Kevin about the replacement of the legendary portrayal of Tony Stark with a relatively failed character that could not even sustain for the past twelve issues.

Riri Williams – MCU’s Next Iron Man

Riri originally debuted in 2015’s Invincible Iron Man #7. She stole the fan’s heart as a 15-year-old brilliant black girl who creates a suit rivalling Tony’s armour suit. In wake of this, both of them meet and share mutual respect. Eventually, she takes over Iron Man’s role and then receives her series the next year.

Sadly, in December 2019, the series was cancelled and no official statement was released regarding this. Eminently, it is still unclear whether the series was hit or flop as it garnered mixed responses. But Marvel has a mysterious record of arbitrarily cancelling series like in the case of The Incredible Hulk that got cancelled after six issues.

Are woke agendas obliterating the ratings?

When it comes to handling the pragmatic issues sensitively, no doubt Marvel had a lousy track record. But over the years, it appears the Cinematic Universe is boldly attempting to reverse this ill-conceived trend.

For starters, passing the mantle of Captain America to black actor Sam Wilson. And recent masterstroke through Eternals which boasts of shushing the queerbaiting and finally introducing homosexual couple. More so, an inclusive cast in terms of disabled characters taking the lead role or for that matter introducing disabled superheroes in the mainstream media.

Perceptively, the plot, character, and cinematography took the back seat and the social and racial justice steered the whole buzz for the movie. The agendas did no good. And as the reality has it Eternals witnessed the worst opening box office collection for a Marvel movie in six-year. Furthermore, it’s the lowest ever-rated Marvel movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, here’s the food for thought: who is to pin with blame? Kevin for incorporating relevant agendas or the movie’s poor execution? If it’s Kevin, then the darker future looms for Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart as she is going to have a hard time filling Tony Stark’s shoes.