Keanu Reeves’ Neo To Priyanka Chopra’s Oracle – Every Resurrected Character In Matrix 4

Neo and Trinity resurrect The Matrix after eighteen years with a new cast to continue, where they left with The Matrix Revolutions in 2003.

The Matrix franchise is not returning but resurrecting after eighteen years with its fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be directed by its original director Lana Wachowski, though the cast will majorly change. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the Chosen One, a.k.a Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max December 22 #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/USY3CKSgXq — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 9, 2021

Joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be several new faces playing several signature roles. Let’s have a look at all the new stars joining the cast of The Matrix Resurrections.

1 /13

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II AS MORPHEUS

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is popular for his extraordinary work in Aquaman, The Greatest Showman, and Watchmen. He was one of the first actors who joined the new cast and is believed to be none other than Morpheus. Mateen will be playing the young Morpheus and will stick beside Neo and Trinity as always.

As excited I am to see the returning cast members, just as excited to see what THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS has in store for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, who really just feel like perfect matches for the Wachowski’s universe. pic.twitter.com/IqdHEbuCTY — Reel and Roll Films (Calvin) 🔜 #LFF2021 (@reelandroll) September 7, 2021

Though not much is known about the character, his presence in the trailer, especially when he wears those iconic glasses and kung fu outfits, signals that he could be one of the main characters in the movie.

2 /13

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

The How I met your mother star, Neil Patrick Harris, signed up to be a part of the Matrix franchise back in 2019. His character was confirmed after the trailer showed that he would be walking in as Neo’s therapist within the Matrix simulation.

Neil Patrick Harris Cast in Fourth Matrix Movie https://t.co/bhfo8bc3Kz pic.twitter.com/8wFSRrjI8z — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 15, 2019

Rumours suggest that he will play as an anti-hero in The Matrix Resurrections and might replace Agent Smith. There would certainly be a lot of folds to his character and the role won’t just stay limited to be a therapist.

3 /13

JESSICA HENWICK

Jessica Henwick, the star from the Iron Fist, was also one of the faces who signed for The Matrix franchise in 2019. Considering, the roles she has played, it won’t be wrong to believe that Jessica’s role in the movie will be filled with thrill and action.

Related: Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Confirms Multiple Realities

The rumours suggest she will play a central character in the movie besides Morphius. After the trailer, it won’t be wrong to believe that Jessica’s role in the movie will be filled with action. Also, she wears a rabbit tattoo which adds another fold to her character.

4 /13

JONATHAN GROFF

Jonathan Groff is known for his spectacular work in Mindhunter and Frozen. He was also one of those stars that were finalized for the Matrix cast back in 2019. Considering the roles he has played he could be someone who plays the new Agent Smith in the movie.

Though not much is known about Jonathan’s role in the movie the speculations suggest he would play something of antagonistic nature. And, since Agent Smith can appear in any form, Jonathan Groff being the new Agent Smith is completely possible.

You all know the reason Laurence Fishburne was not cast as Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections was because he put on weight right? Hey, don’t shoot the messenger..🎬😉 pic.twitter.com/FdW2S30YFM — David🎬Graeme (@RunDMCActor) September 9, 2021

5 /13

BRIAN J SMITH

Brian J Smith and the director Lana Wachowski will be reuniting after Sense8 in the Matrix Resurrections. Brian has not only worked with Lana Wachowski before but also Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Quantico.

Though not much could be said about his role in the film, keeping in mind his diverse history in several TV series and movies, there is a lot that this character may have up his sleeve.

Brian J Smith is set to star in ‘THE MATRIX 4’. (Source: https://t.co/ODrNEbb8VB) pic.twitter.com/EvorXVbwBy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 20, 2020

6 /13

CHRISTINA RICCI

Christina Ricci known for her work in The Addams Family and Casper will be appearing in the Matrix Resurrections in an unidentified role. She was finalized as a part of the movie cast later than others, in June 2021. It will not be the first time that Christina will be working with Lana Wachowski as they had worked in 2008’s Speed Racer.

The Matrix 4 has added The Addams Family's Christina Ricci to its cast. https://t.co/r7A7HZNTAz pic.twitter.com/bMBEngFoYQ — IGN (@IGN) June 7, 2021

7 /13

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Mostly known for her work in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be joining the cast of The Matrix Resurrections. Though not much can be said about her role in the film after the trailer it can be speculated that she might play a grown-up Sati. Considering that’s true she would compensate for Oracle in the Matrix franchise and guide Neo about his destiny.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Matrix Resurrections (2021) pic.twitter.com/iw7ZiWjp2j — 💃 (@ladiesoffilms) September 9, 2021

8 /13

MAX RIEMELT

Max Riemelt, another Sense8 actor, will reunite Lana Wachowski and Brian J.Smith in The Matrix Resurrections. Considering his long and versatile history in the German film industry he can be expected to play a significant role in the Matrix franchise.

Max Riemelt, from the Netflix series Sense8, is joining the Matrix reboot. https://t.co/ljSo4vzazt pic.twitter.com/m5xz9RBp7Y — Nerdist (@nerdist) January 9, 2020

9 /13

TOBY ONWUNMERE

Toby Onwumere is another actor who was confirmed to be a part of the Matrix Resurrections in 2019. He is known for his role in Sense8 and is reuniting with Lana Wachowski like many others.

THE MATRIX 4 Adds SENSE8 And EMPIRE Actor Toby Onwumere In An Undisclosed Role#TheMatrix4 https://t.co/A4lH5AA8hq pic.twitter.com/frRUHjZmH8 — ComicBookMovie.com (@ComicBook_Movie) December 10, 2019

10 /13

TELMA HOPKINS

Telma Hopkins known for her work in The Family Matters would also be joining the cast of The Matrix Resurrections. Rumours suggest that she would play a supporting role in the film if she doesn’t play the Oracle instead of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Oracle is being played by Telma Hopkins. This is the little girl from the last Matrix movie (I can't remember her name) — Sheila Cato (@cato_sheila) September 9, 2021

11 /13

ELLEN HOLLMAN

Ellen Hollman is one of the less seen faces joining the Matrix franchise. She has played supporting roles in some popular movies that include Spartacus and The Scorpion King 4. Matrix 4 would be a great addition to her resume and she would probably be playing a supporting yet significant role in the movie.

12 /13

ERENDIRA IBARRA

Lana Wachowski is trying to have a reunion in the Matrix Resurrection as Eréndira Ibarra is another cast member who joins from Sense8.

Matrix 4 May Bring Back the Merovingian as Erendira Ibarra Joins Cast https://t.co/knV5xkPgKA pic.twitter.com/dUPgSDJDh6 — MovieBattleGame (@MovieBattleGam1) January 21, 2020

13 /13

ANDREW CALDWELL

Andrew Caldwell is known for his appearances in TV series like iZombie, Henry Danger, and Hannah Montana. He will also be joining The Matrix Resurrection probably for some minor role on the sidelines.

‘iZombie’ Star Andrew Caldwell Joins Keanu Reeves’ ‘The Matrix 4’ https://t.co/QOzyyNjS5q pic.twitter.com/BdHr1j9v69 — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) February 5, 2020

Though the full plot is yet to be discovered, the movie can be expected to continue where 2003 The Matrix Revolutions left off. The director, Lana Wachowski has promised the Matrix fans that the movie will be “absolutely crazy.”

The movie is expected to release on 22nd December 2021