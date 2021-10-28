Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR Is The Most Violent Superhero

While Hollywood’s most wholesome actor Keanu Reeves is busy with his big-budget projects such as The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4, he has secretly been crafting his own BZRKR superhero movie for Netflix.

THE SUPERHERO GENRE IS GROWING STALE

The Superhero genre has reached a point of stagnation in a creative sense. While Disney’s Marvel movies continue to bring in a huge amount of Box Office revenue there isn’t anything new either in the way of storytelling or visually present in the comic book movie adaptations of recent times. While Zack Snyder’s Justice League was different from others in showcasing the director’s unique vision, while Matt Reeves’ The Batman aims to put a unique spin on The Dark Knight by bringing the detective in detective comics, there hasn’t been anything special.

BUT KEANU REEVES’ BZRKR HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CHANGE THAT

The official synopsis reads as, “the man known only as B. who’s half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. However, after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

Not only does it have an interesting story, but Keanu Reeves’ BZRKR also forces you to think about the grey area and what is morally right or wrong. It is a deeply intellectual story, although it remains to be seen how they adapt the violence and philosophy on the big screen.

BZRKR IS KEANU REEVES’ PASSION PROJECT

Here is what Keanu Reeves had to say about the BZRKR universe: “We’re working with Netflix who have been very cool. They’re going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of ruleset, but that we can take it to other places as well. We’re talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out.”

Further adding, “and, again, for me I’m hoping to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I’m hoping to do a different version of a metaverse wherein the sense of having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We’re working on trying to set up a company with the animation and we’ve hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He’s been cool and just starting to put things together. That’s where we’re at.”

ANOTHER UNIVERSE FOR NETFLIX

This seems to be another interesting universe Netflix is building. The Witcher universe led by Henry Cavill was a huge success, and after the Army of The Dead Netflix signed up to develop the zombie universe which has expanded with Army of Thieves. Time will tell how Keanu Reeves’ passion for BZRKR translates into a universe. He will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections which releases around Christmas this year.