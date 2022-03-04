Joker’s Chaos Left Out Of Robert Pattinson’s First Outing As Batman

The Dark Knight Rises once again with The Batman this spring. But with that comes the inevitable question- when will we see Batman’s most iconic foe? Turns out the wait is not long. Robert Pattinson’s Joker will be Barry Keoghan and he will be teased in The Batman itself and might be the main antagonist in the sequel.

So, is Barry playing the Joker in #thebatman??? pic.twitter.com/qcgW6bR8nd — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) November 8, 2021

Joker’s scene was cut out from the theatrical release

While we will get a look at our new Joker in Batman, do not expect anything more than that until the Blu-ray comes out. Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that we will see Keoghan as Joker at the end of the movie when The Riddler gets caught in Arkham Asylum but they decided to cut his scene from the middle of the movie.

“There were scenes we cut that I liked. In fact, there’s a scene with the unseen prisoner (Keoghan), who appears at the end of the movie in Arkham [Asylum] with the Riddler.”

The director further reveals to Tech Radar “There was an earlier scene where Batman went to Arkham to try to profile the Riddler, and Barry is in that scene. It’s a very cool scene, and I’m sure we’ll release the scene after the movie comes out because it’s a really cool deleted scene.”

THE BATMAN – The Bat and The Cat Trailer

The original Long Halloween had Joker to cause chaos

While it is yet to be known if Reeves got the final-cut privileges with this film or the studio as usual decided to interfere with their DC movies, it is a very odd choice to remove Joker from the Batman. The Batman was inspired by the Long Halloween in which Batman and Gordon have to team up to solve the mystery of the murders which happen only on holidays.

In "The Long Halloween", it's revealed Thomas Wayne saved the life of Carmine Falcone.



Since then, the Falcone's owed the Wayne family a huge debt of gratitude & had a good relationship with them.



The Riddler could resent the Waynes for the growth of the Falcones.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/SU9bNlFXLv — MT (@MasterTainment) October 17, 2021

In the original story, the Joker appears in the middle of the story just to cause chaos as he is determined to stop Batman from solving the mystery. Batman foils his plans and learns that Joker is not actually involved in the murders and leaves him at the Arkham Asylum.

Robert Pattinson brings out the vengeance

Portraying a year two Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson aims to give a performance of a Batman who is still in his early years figuring things out. And so are all the other members of the movie.

Andy Serkis’ Alfred is shown as a younger version of the famous Butler, in this iteration Alfred is an Ex-Special Force agent who works as the security head for the Waynes but also mentors Bruce.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

Zoe Kravitz‘s Selena Kyle/ Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin are also shown in their early years. Even Jeffrey Wright’s Gordon is not commissioner yet. All this is done to give this film an origin tale-like feel while also leaving room for more character development in the sequels.

MORE FROM DKODING: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Batman

Solving the mystery of the Falcone murders

One of the greatest Batman stories, the plot of The Batman will revolve around the Falcone family and Bruce trying to solve the corruption in Gotham. One by one members of the Falcone family keep mysteriously dying on important days possibly by the Riddler or the Penguin, who is tired of the corruption eating up the city which was once great.

The Batman (with Joker) releases worldwide on March 4th.